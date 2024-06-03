Dacia’s Spring goes on sale priced from £14,995

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Dacia’s Spring goes on sale priced from £14,995

By Press Association

The Dacia Spring is now available to order priced from £14,995, making it the cheapest electric car currently available.

It’s an electric model available with a range of up to 136 miles during regular driving, though Dacia says it could return up to 186 miles of range when driven around the city predominantly.

Dacia Spring
The Spring also features bi-directional charging which allows it to supply power to electric items

It comes from a 28.6kWh battery – considerably smaller than most of those fitted to the latest EVs – though this brings a shorter charge time with a 20 to 100 per cent top-up being achieved in four hours when using a 7kW home charger. Dacia says that using a conventional three-pin outlet could charge the Spring in 11 hours, too. It’s available in two power outputs of either 44 or 64bhp, as well.

The Spring comes close to becoming the cheapest car overall – regardless of powertrain – and is available from £169 per month with a Dacia finance package with a deposit of £2,722. It comes at a 3.9 per cent APR, a duration of 49 months and an annual mileage limit of 6,000 miles.

Dacia Spring
All versions get plenty of equipment as standard

Dacia has also teamed up with charging provider Mobilize Power Solutions to incorporate the cost of a home charger into the Spring’s month payments. Having a home charge installed adds just under £20 to the monthly cost of the car overall.

All versions get a seven-inch instrument cluster as standard, as well as cruise control, steering wheel-mounted controls and manual air conditioning. More upmarket Extreme trim cars – only available with the more powerful motor setup – gain a 10-inch central screen, two USB ports and wireless smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.