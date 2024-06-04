Volkswagen adds to GTX performance EV line-up with new ID.7

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volkswagen adds to GTX performance EV line-up with new ID.7

By Press Association
The new ID.7 GTX has entered the Volkswagen line-up
Volkswagen has continued its range of GTX go-faster electric models with the addition of a new ID.7 variant.

Based on the latest ID.7, the new ID.7 GTX gets an all-wheel-drive setup through twin electric motors which combine to produce 335bhp and allow it to go from 0-60mph in ‘less than six seconds’, according to Volkswagen.

Volkswagen ID.7 GTX
A hatchback design means the ID.7 offers a large boot

An 86kWh battery gets a 200kW quick-charging speed which means the ID.7 GTX can go from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes when hooked up to a suitably rapid charger. Volkswagen hasn’t stated a maximum range for the ID.7 GTX, though the ‘standard’ Pro model can deliver up to 435 miles between trips to the plug. Given its extra performance, we’d expect the GTX to offer slightly less than this.

As we’ve seen on other GTX models – such as the ID.3 and ID.Buzz – the new ID.7 gains a number of exterior and interior tweaks to help differentiate it from ‘standard’ versions. For instance, it rides on eye-catching 20-inch aluminium wheels as standard, while Volkswagen’s high-performance IQ.Light LED matrix headlights combine with illuminated VW badges at the front and rear to give a distinctive appearance at night.

Volkswagen ID.7 GTX
Red accents feature across the interior of the ID.7 GTX

All of the car’s black elements have a high-gloss finish in areas such as the side sills and lower area of the rear bumper, while the roof section is painted entirely black too. Inside, there are heated seats with red contrasting stitching and red perforated ‘GTX’ badges in the backrests. The multifunction steering wheel also receives the same contrast red stitching and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come equipped as standard.

The ID.7 GTX also incorporates ChatGPT artificial intelligence technology as part of the car’s infotainment system, allowing drivers to get answers to all types of questions while they’re on the move.

Volkswagen hasn’t stated an on-sale date for the new ID.7 GTX yet, but it’s expected that further specifications and pricing will be announced soon.