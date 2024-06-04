Volkswagen adds to GTX performance EV line-up with new ID.7

Volkswagen has continued its range of GTX go-faster electric models with the addition of a new ID.7 variant.

Based on the latest ID.7, the new ID.7 GTX gets an all-wheel-drive setup through twin electric motors which combine to produce 335bhp and allow it to go from 0-60mph in ‘less than six seconds’, according to Volkswagen.

A hatchback design means the ID.7 offers a large boot

An 86kWh battery gets a 200kW quick-charging speed which means the ID.7 GTX can go from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes when hooked up to a suitably rapid charger. Volkswagen hasn’t stated a maximum range for the ID.7 GTX, though the ‘standard’ Pro model can deliver up to 435 miles between trips to the plug. Given its extra performance, we’d expect the GTX to offer slightly less than this.

As we’ve seen on other GTX models – such as the ID.3 and ID.Buzz – the new ID.7 gains a number of exterior and interior tweaks to help differentiate it from ‘standard’ versions. For instance, it rides on eye-catching 20-inch aluminium wheels as standard, while Volkswagen’s high-performance IQ.Light LED matrix headlights combine with illuminated VW badges at the front and rear to give a distinctive appearance at night.

Red accents feature across the interior of the ID.7 GTX

All of the car’s black elements have a high-gloss finish in areas such as the side sills and lower area of the rear bumper, while the roof section is painted entirely black too. Inside, there are heated seats with red contrasting stitching and red perforated ‘GTX’ badges in the backrests. The multifunction steering wheel also receives the same contrast red stitching and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come equipped as standard.

The ID.7 GTX also incorporates ChatGPT artificial intelligence technology as part of the car’s infotainment system, allowing drivers to get answers to all types of questions while they’re on the move.

Volkswagen hasn’t stated an on-sale date for the new ID.7 GTX yet, but it’s expected that further specifications and pricing will be announced soon.