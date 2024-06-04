BMW’s 1 Series returns for fourth generation with dynamic new look and sharper focus on efficiency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BMW’s 1 Series returns for fourth generation with dynamic new look and sharper focus on efficiency

By Press Association
The exterior of the 1 Series has been given a refresh
BMW has reinvented its popular 1 Series hatchback, introducing a new model with more technology and a fresh new look.

Deliveries of the fourth-generation 1 Series will commence in October this year, with prices starting from £29,950 – though this excludes on-the-road fees, which include the vehicle’s first year of tax and first registration cost.

BMW 1 Series
The interior features BMW’s Curved Display

The new 1 Series launches with a slimmed-down engine range of just two – the entry-level 120 and the range-topping M135 xDrive. The base three-cylinder motor utilises a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to help boost efficiency, with BMW claiming fuel consumption of up to 53.2mpg and CO2 emissions of between 121 and 135g/km depending on specification and wheel size.

The range-topping M135 xDrive, meanwhile, uses a four-cylinder engine with 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-60mph time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. BMW claims that it’ll return up to 37.1mpg, too, while CO2 emissions stand at between 174 and 184g/km.

BMW 1 Series
The range-topping M135 uses a four-cylinder engine

All cars get a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard, too.

The new 1 Series has grown ever-so-slightly by 4,361mm in length while widening by 1,800mm. Height has also increased by 25mm to 1,459mm. Boot space remains the same as the previous-generation 1 Series, however, at 380 litres with the seats up and 1,200 litres with them down. BMW says that the 120, however, has a smaller seats-up boot of 300 litres, though seats-up space increases to 1,135 litres.

Inside, the 1 Series has BMW’s Curved Display setup which blends a 10.5-inch screen and a 10.7-inch display to give the impression of one sweeping screen. All cars get automatic air conditioning, LED headlights, heated front seats and BMW’s latest infotainment operating system.