Vauxhall broadens Mokka range with new hybrid model

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Vauxhall broadens Mokka range with new hybrid model

By Press Association
Vauxhall has added a new hybrid powertrain to the Mokka
Vauxhall has added a new hybrid powertrain to the Mokka

Vauxhall has added a new hybrid powertrain to its Mokka, bringing electrified engines across its current range of vehicles.

The addition of the new electrically-assisted Mokka means that there are now hybrid versions of the entire Vauxhall range, including the Corsa, Astra and upcoming Frontera.

The new Mokka Hybrid utilises a 1.2-litre engine which is linked to a compact electric motor housed within the dual-clutch automatic transmission. Vauxhall says that the package produces 134bhp overall, while the electric motor allows it to travel on battery power alone for ‘50 per cent of time used in the city’. As a result, Vauxhall says that the Mokka Electric can return up to 57.6mpg and deliver an 18g/km reduction in CO2 emissions compared with a traditional petrol-only model.

Linked to the electric motor is a small 0.89kWh battery which is housed underneath the front passenger seat to ensure that this hybrid Mokka gets the same boot space as the standard version. It’s charged up automatically under certain driving conditions, too.

Vauxhall Mokka
The new Mokka is now available with petrol, hybrid and electric powertrain options

Vauxhall says that the Mokka Hybrid can drive under electric-only power for short distances – just over half a mile – such as when parking or crawling in traffic. However, the addition of the electric motor means that this model gets a slight boost in power which results in a quicker acceleration time. The firm says that 0-60mph is dispatched in 8.9 seconds, around 0.1 seconds quicker than the standard petrol model.

The new Mokka Hybrid joins two existing petrol offerings – alongside two electric versions – in the crossover’s range. Available in three trims – GS, Ultimate and special-edition Griffin – the Mokka Hybrid comes with plenty of equipment as standard, with all cars getting 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch central touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster of the same size.

The new Mokka Hybrid is available to order now, with prices starting from £25,320.