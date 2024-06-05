First drive: The Rafale E-Tech completes the Renault SUV line-up in Europe, but is it any good?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First drive: The Rafale E-Tech completes the Renault SUV line-up in Europe, but is it any good?

By Press Association
There’s little body roll through the bends in the Rafale
What is it?

The Rafale will be hybrid-only in the UK

The Rafale is the car that will complete the Renault SUV line-up here in the UK, sitting above the Scenic E-Tech, Arkana and Austral as the flagship SUV in the range and going up against competition from BMW, Audi and Hyundai.

Renault is focusing a lot on its future electrification plans and badges its hybrid and electric vehicles with the E-Tech name. However, the Rafale will be sold on our shores only as a hybrid.

What’s new?

The rear of the Rafale is striking in design

The Rafale name is a new addition to the Renault family and is the French word for ‘wind’, relating to the company’s part in aviation with the Caudron-Renault Rafale that flew at 277mph in 1934.

While that plane may be relatively old today, the Rafale’s design is brand-new with a bold-looking interior matching a new exterior design language which ties it in with some of this French firm’s other cars while still establishing itself as a model in its own right.

What’s under the bonnet?

Alpine badges feature on higher spec models

From launch, there will be one powertrain on offer, and that is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 128bhp and 205Nm of torque. From there, it’s hooked up to a pair of electric motors and, in total, the Rafale kicks out 197bhp.It has a top speed of 111mph and can do 0-60mph in 8.7 seconds, while a claimed 60.1mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 105g/km mean that the Rafale is remarkably clean-running for a car of this size.

All Rafale models come with multi-link rear suspension and a four-wheel-drive system as standard, while later down the line a 304bhp performance version to fit into the range.

What’s it like to drive?

The Rafale rivals SUVs such as the BMW X4, however behind the wheel the big Renault doesn’t quite match up to its German competitor.

The engine and transmission seem to have a hesitant and jerky transition from switching from combustion to electric mode which makes the car feel a little unsettled at speeds. Rear visibility is poor due to the small rear window and thick C-pillars and there is no rear windscreen wiper – which is frustrating when the screen is dirty.

However, our test car came with four-wheel steering called 4Control makes it easier to manoeuvre and gives it a tighter turning circle than you might think.

Overall performance is acceptable enough, and it’s reasonably refined at speeds with not too much road and tyre noise, but wind noise on the motorway is more noticeable than expected.

The Rafale also has an acceptable ride, though the suspension doesn’t seem to settle down over minor imperfections when travelling at slower speeds. However, even though the steering felt vague and a bit ponderous, it does go around corners with minimal fuss and very little body roll.

How does it look?

The new Rafale feels composed at speed

Coupe-like SUVs have become more popular ever since the BMW X6 kickstarted the trend back in the late 2000s.The Renault certainly has a unique look to it with its sloping roof design and distinctive Nouvel’R front end. The boomerang-style LED daytime running lights and front headlights that merge into the front radiator grille show similarities to Renault’s smaller SUV, the Austral.

However, the side profile looks a little anonymous, with a resemblance to the Nissan Qashqai, which is no surprise since the Renault Group owns Nissan.

What’s it like inside?

The interior of the Rafale gets Renault’s latest tech

The Rafale adopts Renault’s latest interior layout, similar to the one you’ll find on the latest Scenic. You get a larger rectangular steering wheel with a paddle shift for the regenerative braking and you have a 12-inch portrait infotainment screen that is angled towards the driver for a sportier alongside a 12.3-inch dashboard display.The cabin materials throughout the top half of the dashboard and door cards are soft and have a premium feel, however, lower down the glove box and lower centre console suffer from harder materials. There are also physical buttons for climate control and they are intuitive to use.

There is plenty of room in the back with a lot of leg and headroom, regardless of the sloping roofline and our test car’s Solarbay panoramic roof. A small transmission tunnel means that the middle seat passenger doesn’t struggle too much to sit comfortably either.

Boot space stands at 647 litres with the seats in place, which is over 120 litres more than a BMW X4. Fold the seats down and the Rafale’s boot space expands to 1,600 litres making it slightly smaller altogether than a Hyundai Santa Fe. However, the rear seats do not fold down flat making it harder to push heavier items to the back of the vehicle.

What’s the spec like?

The main screen is packed with features

Here in the UK, we are getting three different trim levels for this hybrid coupe SUV.The entry-level Techno starts at £38,195 and gets front and rear parking sensors, multi-link suspension and a 12-inch multimedia touchscreen. The mid-spec Techno Esprit Alpine comes in at £42,195 and boasts a heated steering wheel and front seats, rearview camera, ambient lighting a powered tailgate and 4Control four-wheel-steering.

Our test car was the top-of-the-line Iconic Esprit Alpine, priced at £44,695 and featuring 12 speakers, a 360-degree 3D camera, Matrix LED headlights and front Renault logo puddle lamps.

There will be a 304bhp plug-in-hybrid variant, called the Rafale Atelier launched later this year with pricing and specifications yet to be announced.

Verdict

Renault’s flagship SUV offers high levels of standard equipment with reasonable pricing and running costs.

Even though the driving experience isn’t the best in its class, it still performs well when it comes to comfort and ease of ownership.

Practicality is one of its stronger points, with boot space larger than some of its key rivals, while the interior is a nice place to be with space inside good enough to accommodate four average-sized adults comfortably.

As an overall package, the Rafale should be a hit with British buyers, we just think if the power delivery was smoother and it had a better drive, it would make the French SUV even more tempting.

  • Model as tested: Renault Rafale E-Tech Iconic Esprit Alpine
  • Price as tested: £44,695
  • Engine: 1.2-litre turbocharged hybrid
  • Power: 197bhp
  • Torque: 205Nm
  • 0-60mph: 8.7 seconds
  • Top speed: 111mph
  • MPG: 60.1 mpg
  • Emissions: 105g/km