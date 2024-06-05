New car registrations remain ‘steady’ in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New car registrations remain ‘steady’ in May

By Press Association
File photo dated 06/08/20 of thousands of used cars lined up at a site in Corby, Northamptonshire. The used car market increased by 6.5% in the first quarter of the year, with sales of over 1.9 million vehicles, new figures show. The total reveals the strongest start to a year since pre-pandemic 2019, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Issue date: Thursday May 9, 2024.
New car registrations in the UK grew by 1.7 per cent in May, representing the 22nd consecutive month of growth for the sector.

In total, 147,678 vehicles arrived on the road – according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders – making it the best May since 2021, though down by close to 20 per cent on the same month in 2019.

As in April, fleets and business continued to drive growth – rising 14 and 9.5 per cent respectively – while private sales dropped by 12.9 per cent in contrast. Demand for both diesel and petrol-powered cars declined, too, though sales of electrified vehicles continued to rise with plug-in hybrids coming out on top as the most sought-after powertrain amid a rise of 31.5 per cent to take a market share of eight per cent.

Electric vehicles also ‘outperformed the market’, according to the SMMT, with demand rising by 6.2 per cent to 17.6 per cent market share – an increase from 16.9 per cent the month prior. However, much of this growth can be attributed to the fleet market where demand rose by 10.7 per cent, contrasting the two per cent fall in the private sector.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “As Britain prepares for next month’s general election, the new car market continues to hold steady as large fleets sustain growth, offsetting weakened private retail demand.

“Consumers enjoy a plethora of new electric models and some very attractive offers, but manufacturers can’t sustain this scale of support on their own indefinitely. Their success so far should be a signpost for the next government that a faster and fairer transition requires carrots, not just sticks.”

Kia’s Sportage came out as the best-selling car for the month, followed by the Ford Puma and Audi’s A3 in second and third places respectively.