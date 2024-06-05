Battery degradation is the primary reason for slow second-hand EV uptake – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Battery degradation is the primary reason for slow second-hand EV uptake – survey

By Press Association
Used electric cars are not winning in favour of buyers. (Credit: PA Archive/Images – Danny Lawson)
Second-hand EVs are not winning the hearts of UK car buyers, according to recent research.

A website poll of 1,462 motorists by Autocar found the biggest concern surrounding used EVs was wear and tear on the battery.

Of participants that had never owned an EV, 47 per cent said they would refuse to buy a second-hand one and nearly 62 per cent believe that electric vehicles cost more to insure than conventional petrol and diesel cars.

Mark Tisshaw, Autocar Business editor said: “Electric cars are still relatively new in the public consciousness, so there is a natural scepticism.”

In the UK, electric vehicle batteries are covered – by law – with an eight-year warranty, ensuring that drivers can get a manufacturer replacement if their car degrades more than usual over that period.

If car manufacturers and the law were to extend battery warranties even longer, 47 per cent of people said they would more likely buy an electric car. However, the research also found that 67 per cent of people surveyed did not take after-sales care when purchasing their latest car regarding whether it was petrol, diesel or electric.

Tisshaw went on to say: “Manufacturers and retailers are moving to dispel these concerns by offering comprehensive battery warranties and aftersales packages but our research shows that this is not enough presently to convince a majority of second-hand car buyers to go electric.”

He added: “There are also very real worries around insurance costs that are not going away. As more electric cars enter the mainstream second-hand market, buyers need an extra level of reassurance and confidence in a technology a vast majority will be experiencing for the first time.”