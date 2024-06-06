New electric Alfa Romeo Junior prices revealed and it will undercut rivals

Alfa Romeo has revealed prices and specifications for its first electric model – the Junior Elettrica, to give it its full title.

There will be three trim levels and two power outputs available at launch. The standard powertrain consists of a 158bhp electric motor and will offer a driving range of up to 250 miles on a single charge. The higher powered model, dubbed the Elettrica 240 Veloce, comes with a 243bhp motor that delivers a claimed 215 miles between charging sessions.

The entry level model, simply known as the Junior Ellectrica, will start at £33,895, making it nearly £2,000 cheaper than one of its key competitors – the Peugeot e-2008 – which starts at £35,700.

There are two power outputs. (Credit: Stellantis Media)

The standard Alfa Romeo Junior comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillights, adaptive cruise control, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, ambient lighting and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.

Move up to the Junior Speciale, which starts at £35,695, and customers will receive satellite navigation, a 180-degree rear view camera, an electric tailgate, keyless entry and rear privacy glass, as well as a driver’s seat with massage functionality.

The top-of-the-line Veloce is only available with the more powerful 243bhp powertrain and prices start at £42,295.

The Veloce model will only be offered with the more powerful 243bhp setup. (Credit: Stellantis Media)

This range-topping variant sports a Torsen limited slip differential that can distribute torque between the wheels, as well as sportier 25mm lowered suspension, red sport brake calipers, 20-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, a black roof, a sports styling kit, sports seats and an equally racy steering wheel.

Order books open later this month for the new Junior Ellectrica, with prices and specification yet to be revealed for the Ibrida hybrid variant, which is expected to feature a 134bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a 28bhp electric motor.

However, Alfa Romeo is yet to confirm whether this hybrid version is to be sold in the UK market.