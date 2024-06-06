New electric Alfa Romeo Junior prices revealed and it will undercut rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New electric Alfa Romeo Junior prices revealed and it will undercut rivals

By Press Association
The Junior will be Alfa Romeo’s first electric model. (Credit: Stellantis Media)
The Junior will be Alfa Romeo’s first electric model. (Credit: Stellantis Media)

Alfa Romeo has revealed prices and specifications for its first electric model – the Junior Elettrica, to give it its full title.

There will be three trim levels and two power outputs available at launch. The standard powertrain consists of a 158bhp electric motor and will offer a driving range of up to 250 miles on a single charge. The higher powered model, dubbed the Elettrica 240 Veloce, comes with a 243bhp motor that delivers a claimed 215 miles between charging sessions.

The entry level model, simply known as the Junior Ellectrica, will start at £33,895, making it nearly £2,000 cheaper than one of its key competitors – the Peugeot e-2008 – which starts at £35,700.

There are two power outputs. (Credit: Stellantis Media)

The standard Alfa Romeo Junior comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillights, adaptive cruise control, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, ambient lighting and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.

Move up to the Junior Speciale, which starts at £35,695, and customers will receive satellite navigation, a 180-degree rear view camera, an electric tailgate, keyless entry and rear privacy glass, as well as a driver’s seat with massage functionality.

The top-of-the-line Veloce is only available with the more powerful 243bhp powertrain and prices start at £42,295.

The Veloce model will only be offered with the more powerful 243bhp setup. (Credit: Stellantis Media)

This range-topping variant sports a Torsen limited slip differential that can distribute torque between the wheels, as well as sportier 25mm lowered suspension, red sport brake calipers, 20-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, a black roof, a sports styling kit, sports seats and an equally racy steering wheel.

Order books open later this month for the new Junior Ellectrica, with prices and specification yet to be revealed for the Ibrida hybrid variant, which is expected to feature a 134bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a 28bhp electric motor.

However, Alfa Romeo is yet to confirm whether this hybrid version is to be sold in the UK market.