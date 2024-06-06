Updated Hyundai Bayon will start at £22,480 and features revised styling and new tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Updated Hyundai Bayon will start at £22,480 and features revised styling and new tech

By Press Association
The updated Bayon is available to order from today. (Credit: Hyundai Newsroom)
Hyundai has revealed its updated Bayon compact SUV, which features revised exterior styling, more driving assistance systems and a greater array of exterior colours, with prices starting at £22,480.

The brand has kept things simple under the bonnet, with just a single engine offered across the trim levels. The 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol engine produces 98bhp and 200Nm of torque, while a choice of six-speed manual and seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearboxes are on offer.

On the outside, revised Bayon has received new LED headlights and horizontal daytime running lights, a new front grille and redesigned bumper. At the rear, there is a fresh LED taillight signature and an updated rear bumper, as well as four new paint finishes that include Vibrant Blue Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Lucid Lime Metallic and Lumen Grey Pearl.

Buyers will have the choice of three trim levels, starting with the entry-level Advance model that is priced at £22,480 and comes specified with 16-inch alloy wheels, electric heated folding door mirrors, automatic lights, LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation and a 10.25-inch driver’s instrument cluster.

The updated Bayon will be available in nine different exterior colours. (Credit: Hyundai Newsroom)

In addition to the exterior revisions, Bayon receives a new suite of driver safety and assistance systems as standard across the range that include Lane Keep Assist and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, as well as rear view camera and parking sensors, with additional front parking sensors on Premium and Ultimate models.

Moving up to the Premium trim level starts at £23,880 and boasts automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, automatic dipping rear view mirror, privacy glass and front parking sensors.

Top-of-the-line Ultimate has prices starting from £25,280 and that secures a Bose premium sound system, wireless phone charging, keyless entry with push button start, as well as an electric tilt and slide sunroof.

Customers can also part with an additional £800 on Premium and Ultimate models to receive Smart Cruise Control, an updated Forward Collision Avoidance assistant (FCA 1.5) that detects pedestrians and cyclists, as well as Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist.

The updated Bayon is available to order from today and deliveries are expected to arrive later this year.