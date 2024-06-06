70 per cent of British drivers are not confident when driving in Europe – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
70 per cent of British drivers are not confident when driving in Europe – study

By Press Association
British drivers are becoming less confident when behind the wheel over on the continent. (Credit: PA Images/Archive – Ben Birchall)
It has been revealed that nearly 70 per cent of drivers are not confident behind the wheel when driving in Europe, according to a new study carried out by the AA.

Almost 14,000 AA members were approached by polling experts Yonder on behalf of the AA, with the survey quizzing drivers about their perceived confidence when driving abroad.

The study coincides with the fact that the UEFA European Championships, which are being held in Germany, and the Paris Olympics are both taking place this year.

A survey of almost 13,500 people found that only 38 per cent of AA members would be travelling by car to the Euros and 24 per cent to the Olympics. Less than one-third (30 per cent) of drivers questioned felt confident about driving in Europe.

The number of confident continental drivers is also dropping, with just 17 per cent saying they found driving in Europe a pleasure, which is down from 41 per cent from a similar study carried out six years ago.

In addition to this, a quarter (down from half six years ago) said that they found roads in Europe to be in better condition than those in the UK.

Those drivers in the younger category (18-24) were the least confident on European roads, with just 6 per cent saying they were happy driving on the continent – again, the number has dwindled from 20 per cent six years ago.

In the 65 plus category, 33 per cent said they felt confident driving in Europe, which is also down on the 67 per cent figure that was revealed in the previous study,

Slightly more respondents said their confidence improved when driving a hire car vs driving their own vehicle abroad (45 per cent vs 48 per cent), while it may come as no surprise that the survey also showed that men claimed to be more confident than the opposite sex when it came to driving abroad.

Offering his advice for nervous drivers crossing the continent by car, Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: ‘Before any long journey it’s important to check your car- it’s always a good idea to get your vehicle serviced before a long journey especially to a foreign country.

‘Check your tyres – many countries have the same minimum tread depth as the UK (1.6mm) but if yours are down to 3mm or less, consider having them changed as they will wear quicker than normal due to the increased distance being travelled.’

He added: ‘Check your route and make sure you know where you’re able to refuel or recharge your vehicle. Also make sure you’re familiar with the driving rules in the country you’re travelling to as they may differ to the one in the UK.’