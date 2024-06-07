New Fiat 500 hybrid is in the works for production alongside electric version

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Fiat 500 hybrid is in the works for production alongside electric version

By Press Association
The new hybrid version will sit alongside the electric 500e. (Credit: Stellantis Media)
Fiat has announced that big plans are in the works for one of its most successful models – the 500.

The city car is a firm favourite here in the UK. It’s available in electric and hybrid setups and while the former might be based on a brand-new platform, the latter sits atop a design that has been in production for over a decade.

The new hybrid version, called the Ibrida, will be released between late 2025 and early 2026 and will be produced at the Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy. Produced alongside the electric 500e, it’s expected that this new-generation hybrid 500 will use the platform of its battery-powered stablemate.

The current combustion-engined 500 is more of a mild hybrid. (Credit: Stellantis Media)

The new model will be developed, designed and tested in Turin with Fiat investing €100m (circa £85m) to help improve the electric version even further with a new platform and next-generation battery technology to make it more affordable to customers.

The firm has also introduced a new special edition of its city car – the 500e Mirafiori.

The 500e Mirafiori will not be sold in the UK. (Credit: Stellantis Media)

The model commemorates 50 years of the workforce at the Italian manufacturing plant after the debut of the 131 Mirafiori in 1974.

The special edition will come in cabriolet format and will have the choice of two battery options – with either 42kWh or 23.8kWh packs available.

Painted in Celestial blue, the 500e Mirafiori also boasts a 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch touch screen with navigation, a JBL sound system and premium soft-touch seats.

Unfortunately, the Mirafiori edition will only be sold in Italy. However, the new Ibrida hybrid will be coming to the UK, with prices, specifications and more on its design and platform to be revealed nearer the car’s launch.