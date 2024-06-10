The best used EVs on the market today

Whether we like them or not, electric cars have a place in our motoring future, and with the upcoming ban on new petrol and diesel cars in 2035 – it’s only a matter of time before electric power begins to overtake their fossil fuel counterparts.

If you’re in the market for an electric car, more and more choices are becoming available with higher levels of technology, battery packs and above all else, longer driving ranges. However, the new electric vehicle market is awash with high prices, which is why searching for a used one can bring the prospect of some excellent savings.

When looking for a used EV, there are a couple of checks to look for before buying. One is to look at its overall condition as a lot are used for company cars due to their tax benefits – meaning many cars will have higher mileage and their bodywork may be a bit tired.

Furthermore, look at its service history, as even though they don’t require oil changes, an electric car still needs servicing to check its overall drivetrain is working as it should. If the EV you’re looking at has been properly maintained, you have a greater chance of the car having a healthier battery.

All is said and done though, here is our list of the best electric cars on the used market.

Kia e-Niro



The e-Niro is one of the best used EVs around. (Credit: Kia Press UK)

The Kia Niro is one of the best used EVs out there because it offers a decent electric range while delivering plenty of standard equipment and great build quality. Also, all Kias come with a seven-year warranty, so, even if you bought an e-Niro that was registered in 2020, you’ll still be covered for another three years under the manufacturer.

Second-hand prices are reasonable too. We found a 2021 car with 27,000 miles on the clock for under £15,000.

Also, the electric range of the e-Niro is around 189 miles with the 39kWh battery or 280 miles with the larger 64kWh battery pack.

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Kona Electric shares its underpinnings with the Kia e-Niro. (Credit: Hyundai Press UK)

Underneath the skin of the Hyundai Kona Electric you’ll find many parts and running gear from the e-Niro, but as we’ve just established – that’s no bad thing.

The Kona also comes with the same battery pack options as the e-Niro, meaning the 39kWh model goes 189 miles between charges and the bigger 64kWh can reach 280 miles.

All versions are all very well equipped and you also get the added benefit of Hyundai’s five-year warranty.

Used examples can be yours for as little as £12,500 with the 39kWh battery, however, the 64kWh versions will cost you a little more at around £14,000 to £15,000 with mileage under 30,000.

Renault Zoe



The Renault Zoe was the first electric supermini to go on sale. (Credit: Renault Press UK)

The Zoe was one of the first electric superminis to go on sale and given its popularity, there are some real bargains out there.

The small French hatchback was recognised for its low price tag and cheap running costs while offering a decent electric driving range for its size and price.

You can get a Zoe with a 52kWh battery which will give you a range of 238 miles.

Interior space is also impressive with rear occupants having a lot of head and legroom, while boot space at 338 litres is also better than a Fiat 500e or Mini Electric.

Early 2013 cars with the smaller 22kWh battery can be had for as little as £4,000 with low mileage, however, we recommend trying to source a later car with the bigger powertrain as it will go further on a charge and newer examples will look fresher.

Later 52kWh cars can be purchased for as little as £9,500 with just 20,000 miles on the clock, making the Zoe great value for money. Bear in mind that some Zoe models were part of a battery leasing scheme – where the battery was paid for separately to the car – and this will still be the case for a used version.

Nissan Leaf



The Leaf was the first mass-produced electric car. (Credit: Nissan Press UK)

The Leaf was the trendsetter for EVs when it first came onto our roads back in 2011. Now in its second generation and with much-improved battery technology, the latest Leaf can now travel up to 239 miles and has decent performance.

Not only that, but the Nissan is well-equipped and has a decent-sized boot at 435 miles. It may not be the most exciting electric car, but the Leaf is certainly a sensible choice among buyers.

Price-wise for a second-generation car, the smaller 40kWh models start from £9,000, but if you want a 62kWh car, expect to pay around £12,000 for one with less than 30,000 miles on the clock.

Volkswagen e-Golf



The e-Golf offered 185 miles of range. (Credit: Volkswagen Media UK)

Before VW’s I.D range rolled off the production line, we had the e-Golf, and on the face of it, it just looked like another standard version of the firm’s famous hatchback.

At its launch, it came with a 24.2kWh battery, however, a facelift in 2017 increased its battery size to 35.8kWh giving a range of 185 miles and though that’s not as high as some key competitors on our list, it’s still respectable enough for average journeys. Plus, it’s all wrapped up in a design which doesn’t shout about the car’s battery-powered nature.

Used examples are fetching around £8,000 to £9,000 for older 2015 models with the smaller battery, however, facelifted examples come in at £11,000 to £12,000 with low mileage.