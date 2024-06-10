Football fans warned to watch out for German motoring fines of up to £1,250

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Football fans warned to watch out for German motoring fines of up to £1,250

By Press Association
There are many driving laws in Germany that differentiate from the ones here in the UK. (Credit: PA Archive/PA Images – Niall Carson)
There are many driving laws in Germany that differentiate from the ones here in the UK. (Credit: PA Archive/PA Images – Niall Carson)

The Euros are taking place in Germany this year, which will result in many British fans travelling to watch the games.

But, before driving in Germany, it’s best to do a little bit of research into how their driving rules apply, because a minor mistake could lead you into paying a hefty fine. Lotus Car Rental has picked out some of the tricky driving laws to watch out for if you’re heading to Germany during this year’s tournament.

Firstly, the speed limits. Even though Germany has its de-restricted sections of Autobahns, there are speed limits on the vast majority of the roads and you must stick to them. Around urban areas, keep it below 30mph and on main roads don’t go above 60mph.

Welsh 20mph speed limit
(PA Wire/PA Images) – Ben Birchall

Additionally, Germany also has a minimum speed limit, too. On motorways for example, make sure you don’t drive slower than 30mph in the slow lane and no less than 70mph in the fast lane. If you go over or under the speed limit, you could find yourself paying anything between £35 to £950 depending on how over or under the speed limit you were and in some cases drivers can be hit with a three-month driving ban.

When it comes to traffic lights, you cannot turn right on red lights unless you encounter a specific situation such as a green arrow pointing right alongside the red light that permits turns.

When parking in Germany, a car stationary for more than three minutes is considered parked. Try to avoid parking within 10m of traffic lights, in bike lanes, areas with no parking signs, obstructing building entrances in front of bus stops or pedestrian crossings. Parking near intersections can result in fines of between £10 to £60.

Irish Seat belt campaign
(PA Archive/ PA Images) – Haydn West

If you’re carrying multiple passengers and you’re not wearing seatbelts, it can result in fines of £25 for each occupant and you must make sure that you take proof of insurance, your passports, your driving licence and V5 log book to prove you own the vehicle.

Furthermore, a list of requirements must be in your car at all times including a warning triangle, reflective safety jacket, first aid kit and beam deflectors.

Children under three years old have to travel with child seats, while three to 12-year-olds must be in the back seats.

Finally, the alcohol tolerance level is even stricter in Germany than it is in the UK with a maximum blood alcohol level of 0.05 per cent. Exceeding the limit can result in two penalty points and a £210 fine. Drivers with less than two years of experience or are aged under 21 have a zero-tolerance alcohol level.