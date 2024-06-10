New Kodiaq iV plug-in-hybrid will start at under £42,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Kodiaq iV plug-in-hybrid will start at under £42,000

By Press Association
The new Kodiaq iV will use Skoda’s second-generation plug-in-hybrid technology. (Credit: Skoda Press UK)
Skoda has revealed the pricing and specifications of the new plug-in-hybrid variant of its new Kodiaq.

Badged the Kodiaq iV, this new version will come with Skoda’s second-generation plug-in-hybrid system. It comprises a 1.5-litre TSi turbocharged four-cylinder engine and electric motor that produces a combined 201bhp and 330Nm of torque.

The new system enables a claimed 75 miles of electric driving for the SE model.

It’s all from a 25.7kWh battery pack which can be fast charged using a DC connection to take charge levels from 10 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes.

AC charging can also be used with the Kodiaq iV, with a maximum charge rate of 11kW. At this level, the car can be charged at home in around two and a half hours.

There are three trim levels and three driving modes. (Credit: Skoda Press UK)

All models come with three driving modes – E Mode, Hybrid Mode and Sport Mode – with each tweaking the powertrain slightly.

E Mode, for example, allows the vehicle to always start under electric power, Hybrid Mode finds the most efficient use of its electric motor and petrol engine and Sport Mode enhances a more dynamic driving experience.

There are two trim levels on offer, the base SE starts from £41,935 and is equipped with a 13-inch navigation screen, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, heated front seats and LED front headlights.

The top-of-the-line SE L comes in at £44,635 and benefits from 19-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, electric tailgate and an electric driver’s seat with memory function.

The new Kodiaq iV plug-in-hybrid is available to order now with deliveries expected to arrive later this year.