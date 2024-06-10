New Kodiaq iV plug-in-hybrid will start at under £42,000

Skoda has revealed the pricing and specifications of the new plug-in-hybrid variant of its new Kodiaq.

Badged the Kodiaq iV, this new version will come with Skoda’s second-generation plug-in-hybrid system. It comprises a 1.5-litre TSi turbocharged four-cylinder engine and electric motor that produces a combined 201bhp and 330Nm of torque.

The new system enables a claimed 75 miles of electric driving for the SE model.

It’s all from a 25.7kWh battery pack which can be fast charged using a DC connection to take charge levels from 10 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes.

AC charging can also be used with the Kodiaq iV, with a maximum charge rate of 11kW. At this level, the car can be charged at home in around two and a half hours.

There are three trim levels and three driving modes. (Credit: Skoda Press UK)

All models come with three driving modes – E Mode, Hybrid Mode and Sport Mode – with each tweaking the powertrain slightly.

E Mode, for example, allows the vehicle to always start under electric power, Hybrid Mode finds the most efficient use of its electric motor and petrol engine and Sport Mode enhances a more dynamic driving experience.

There are two trim levels on offer, the base SE starts from £41,935 and is equipped with a 13-inch navigation screen, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, heated front seats and LED front headlights.

The top-of-the-line SE L comes in at £44,635 and benefits from 19-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, electric tailgate and an electric driver’s seat with memory function.

The new Kodiaq iV plug-in-hybrid is available to order now with deliveries expected to arrive later this year.