Hyundai teases images of its Inster compact electric city car

Hyundai has teased shots of its upcoming EV – a small city car that will be badged the Inster and will be based on the tiny, petrol-powered Casper that is sold exclusively in its domestic market.

When it goes on sale at the end of the year, the Inster will become the marque’s smallest electric car and will be competing in the A segment category with equally compact and affordable rivals, such as the Dacia Spring and Citroen e-C3.

The Inster will be competing with the Dacia Spring and Citroen e-C3. (Credit: Hyundai Newsroom)

Hyundai hopes the diminutive Inster will complete what is rapidly becoming a very accomplished line-up of fully electric vehicles. Its recent Ioniq 5 N revolutionised how electric cars can be tailored to suit the demands of driving enthusiasts, while the Ioniq 6 has delivered bold styling and innovative features to the segment.

Recent teaser images released by Hyundai offer an early look at what the model has to offer and what it will look eventually like. Although difficult to decipher, the gloomy images reveal a rugged yet compact design with LED daytime running lights, pixel-graphic turn signals and taillights.

Hyundai also claims that the Inster will have a fully electric driving range of up to 220 miles – putting it on par with its European rival in the Dacia Spring, which can achieve a claimed 220 to 230 miles.

The Inster will make its global debut at the Busan international motor show in South Korea later this month, with more details to follow.