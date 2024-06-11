Hyundai teases images of its Inster compact electric city car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Hyundai teases images of its Inster compact electric city car

By Press Association
The new Inster will have a claimed electric range of 220 miles. (Credit: Hyundai Newsroom)
The new Inster will have a claimed electric range of 220 miles. (Credit: Hyundai Newsroom)

Hyundai has teased shots of its upcoming EV – a small city car that will be badged the Inster and will be based on the tiny, petrol-powered Casper that is sold exclusively in its domestic market.

When it goes on sale at the end of the year, the Inster will become the marque’s smallest electric car and will be competing in the A segment category with equally compact and affordable rivals, such as the Dacia Spring and Citroen e-C3.

The Inster will be competing with the Dacia Spring and Citroen e-C3. (Credit: Hyundai Newsroom)

Hyundai hopes the diminutive Inster will complete what is rapidly becoming a very accomplished line-up of fully electric vehicles. Its recent Ioniq 5 N revolutionised how electric cars can be tailored to suit the demands of driving enthusiasts, while the Ioniq 6 has delivered bold styling and innovative features to the segment.

Recent teaser images released by Hyundai offer an early look at what the model has to offer and what it will look eventually like. Although difficult to decipher, the gloomy images reveal a rugged yet compact design with LED daytime running lights, pixel-graphic turn signals and taillights.

Hyundai also claims that the Inster will have a fully electric driving range of up to 220 miles – putting it on par with its European rival in the Dacia Spring, which can achieve a claimed 220 to 230 miles.

The Inster will make its global debut at the Busan international motor show in South Korea later this month, with more details to follow.