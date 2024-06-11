New airbag design could introduce screens to the steering wheel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New airbag design could introduce screens to the steering wheel

By Press Association
Future car interiors could have steering wheels with hand-on detection. (Credit: ZF)
Future car interiors could have steering wheels with hand-on detection. (Credit: ZF)

A new steering wheel design has been developed to help keep up with modern car interiors by the team at ZF Lifetec.

Despite revolutionising in-car safety, every airbag fitted to a vehicle in the last three decades has deployed from the central part of the wheel. However, this new design enables the driver’s airbag to deploy from the top, through the upper steering wheel rim towards the occupant.

Thanks to this new airbag position, ZF Lifetec has been able to experiment with steering wheel design, allowing the horizontal spoke and hub to have a seamless smartphone-like design.

Harald Lutz, Head of Development at ZF Lifetec said: “With this new concept, we are enabling design freedom for steering wheels without compromising safety.”

Car manufacturers are reducing gaps and joints in their interiors to make them look more futuristic as well introducing more ambient lighting, too.  ZF Lifetec feels steering wheel design will follow suit in making the human machine interface (HMI), with potential future steering wheels boasting touchscreen displays and other screens.

However, due to its importance of safety, user-friendliness will be key in making sure any future steering wheel design focuses on function, as well as form.

ZF Lifetec says a hybrid solution is in the works with rotary switches, as well as force-sensitive and tactile surfaces integrated into the steering wheel as an anchor point – allowing the driver to operate the system safely.

Furthermore, hands-on detection and a capacitive sensor under the leather surfaces can recognise how much grip the driver is applying to the wheel, ensuring focus on the road ahead and control of the vehicle is prioritised.

There is no word on when the airbag innovation will be seen on a production vehicle, but German company ZF Lifetec says it has designed a new generation of steering wheel to “expand the design possibilities of future-oriented interior concepts”.