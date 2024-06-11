Apple reveals all about upcoming updates – but here’s what it means for motorists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Apple reveals all about upcoming updates – but here’s what it means for motorists

By Press Association
A look at upcoming Apple CarPlay (Credit: Apple)
A look at upcoming Apple CarPlay (Credit: Apple)

With an estimated 1.46 billion active iPhone users across the globe, it comes as no surprise that many modern drivers want to plug their devices into a chosen vehicle and replicate the software experience on the move.

Up until this point, Apple CarPlay has been relatively slow to develop beyond offering a smattering of vehicle-friendly entertainment apps (think podcasts and music), the ability to have Siri read out WhatsApp and text messages, as well as navigate via Apple Maps, Waze and a handful of EV-friendly applications.

That’s all about to change, as the tech giant chose this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (often dubbed WWDC) to reveal more about its plans for its iOS 18 operating system and future CarPlay updates.

On that list is a more intelligent AI voice assistant, as well as new Vehicle Motion cues that are designed to help combat the effects of car sickness. There’s no concrete date for the rollout of iOS 18, but Apple will likely use the launch of iPhone 16 in September to debut the software.