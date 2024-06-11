Nearly 50 per cent of breakdowns on motorways are caused by tyres – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly 50 per cent of breakdowns on motorways are caused by tyres – study

By Press Association
Tyres are the most common cause of incident on the UK’s motorways and A roads. (Credit: PA Images/Archive – Niall Carson)
Tyre-related issues are said to be the most common causes of breakdown on Britain’s motorways and A-roads, a recent study conducted by motor insurance loss adjuster Claims Management and Adjusting (CMA) has revealed.

In February of this year, a freedom of information (FOI) request to National Highways by CMA confirmed that tyre-related issues were rising.

In 2021, there were 5,934 incidents and in 2022 that figure had risen to 7,095. The data revealed that incidents caused by tyre issues had jumped even higher still to 7,762 in 2023, which equated to 47.6 per cent of all breakdowns recorded.

Delving deeper into the data, CMA found that 18.6 per cent of breakdowns were related to a loss of power, 7.7 per cent to engine faults, seven per cent of reports were from running out of fuel and 4.7 per cent were clutch and gearbox related.

Philip Swift, Technical Director at Claims Management and Adjusting said: “From a fleet and insurance perspective, this new data gives a great insight into highway claims costs.

“The first thing we noted was that the cause of many incidents was not specified. Stripping these out, the true scale of the tyre problem became shockingly obvious – they have increased year-on-year since 2021 and now cause half of all highway breakdowns.”

Swift also says there has been a worrying rise in ‘swerve to avoid’ and ‘tyre blowout’ claims, stating that if an incident was caused by debris that should have been cleared from the road, far from accepting blame, there could well be a case for making a ‘red claim’ for any damage to vehicles.

He added: “A further factor to consider is the high number of vehicles now fitted with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). These days, there’s often hard evidence with which to either refute a claim against a driver or pursue the relevant authority if appropriate.”