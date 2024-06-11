‘Dieselgate’ emissions claims worth at least £6bn, High Court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dieselgate’ emissions claims worth at least £6bn, High Court told

By Press Association
Several firms are involved in the claim (Lewis Whyld/PA)
The largest legal claim of its kind in English history against more than a dozen car manufacturers has been valued as being worth at least £6 billion, the High Court has been told.

Around 1.5 million claims have been issued against 13 car manufacturers in the wake of the 2015 “dieselgate” emissions revelations.

Those taking legal action either bought, leased or otherwise acquired a diesel vehicle made by one of the companies, with most living in England and Wales but some living elsewhere in the UK.

The mass legal action centres on allegations that manufacturers tried to “cheat” emissions tests by using banned “defeat devices” on diesel vehicles made by Mercedes-Benz, Opel and Vauxhall, Nissan and Renault, Volkswagen and Porsche, Peugeot and Citroen, Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, BMW, FCA and Suzuki, Volvo, Hyundai-Kia, Toyota and Mazda.

In written submissions for a three-day hearing in London to manage the costs of the case, which began on Monday, barrister Benjamin Williams KC said: “Even if the claims were valued conservatively at c.£4,000 per claim, that would give an overall value of at least £6 billion to these proceedings.”

Mr Williams also said that the budgets for both sides already stood at over £300 million.

In December last year, a judge said the legal action was “unprecedented” in scale, with a previous hearing told that it involves more than 1,500 defendants, once dealerships are taken into account.

One manufacturer, Mercedes, is facing more than 300,000 claims alone, the earlier hearing was told.

The case is expected to run for many years, with some hearings already scheduled for 2026.

In a separate ruling in the case on Tuesday, a judge ordered French manufacturers Renault and Peugeot Citroen to hand over documents and information to law firms representing those bringing legal action.

The companies claimed at a hearing in May that a French law, known as the French Blocking Statute, would put the companies or their employees at risk of prosecution in France if they disclosed information.

In her judgment, Mrs Justice Cockerill said that there was “no real risk of prosecution in this case”.