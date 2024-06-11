New Mini five-door adds more space and improved levels of comfort

Mini has revealed the latest addition to its Hatch range with the five-door Cooper.

This newest model will be available with two petrol engines and the choice of three trims levels.

The Cooper C five-door offers 153bhp from its 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and sprints from 0-60mph in 7.8 seconds. The top speed is limited to 140mph.

A more powerful Cooper S, with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, delivers 201bhp and produces 300Nm of torque, which means it can achieve a 0-60mph time of 6.6 seconds and maxes out at 150mph.

The five-door Cooper is available in three different trim levels. The entry level Classic starts at £24,050, while the mid-range Exclusive comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, Vibrant silver front grille and dark interior headliner, although pieces have yet to be confirmed.

A top-of-the-line Sport model will cost £28,450 and boasts steering wheel-mounted paddle shifts to operate the automatic transmission, a gloss black hexagonal patterned grill surround, 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and black brake callipers.

The height and width are almost identical to the outgoing model, but the five-door increases rear passenger space, as the wheelbase is 172mm longer than its three-door sibling – and 72mm longer than previous generations.

Mini’s latest OLED display carries over from the three-door version, featuring a 9.4-inch screen and all vehicle functions can be operated via the touchscreen or voice control.

There are seven different driving modes including Core, Green, Go-Kart, Personal, Vivid, Timeless and Balance. When each mode is selected, the backgrounds on the OLED screen feature a unique design and the driver can personalise their own via the ‘Mode App’ inside the vehicle’s infotainment screen.

Additionally, the Mini personal assistant, dubbed ‘Hey Mini’, is included as standard and it allows the driver to then use their voice to control functions, such as the navigation, entertainment and telephone.

The new five-door Mini Cooper is available to order now with first deliveries expected in August of this year.