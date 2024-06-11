New Mini five-door adds more space and improved levels of comfort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Mini five-door adds more space and improved levels of comfort

By Press Association
The new Mini five-door will come with a choice of two petrol engines and three trim levels. (Credit: BMW/Mini Press)
Mini has revealed the latest addition to its Hatch range with the five-door Cooper.

This newest model will be available with two petrol engines and the choice of three trims levels.

The Cooper C five-door offers 153bhp from its 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and sprints from 0-60mph in 7.8 seconds. The top speed is limited to 140mph.

A more powerful Cooper S, with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, delivers 201bhp and produces 300Nm of torque, which means it can achieve a 0-60mph time of 6.6 seconds and maxes out at 150mph.

The five-door Cooper is available in three different trim levels. The entry level Classic starts at £24,050, while the mid-range Exclusive comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, Vibrant silver front grille and dark interior headliner, although pieces have yet to be confirmed.

A top-of-the-line Sport model will cost £28,450 and boasts steering wheel-mounted paddle shifts to operate the automatic transmission, a gloss black hexagonal patterned grill surround, 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and black brake callipers.

The height and width are almost identical to the outgoing model, but the five-door increases rear passenger space, as the wheelbase is 172mm longer than its three-door sibling – and 72mm longer than previous generations.

Mini’s latest OLED display carries over from the three-door version, featuring a 9.4-inch screen and all vehicle functions can be operated via the touchscreen or voice control.

There are seven different driving modes including Core, Green, Go-Kart, Personal, Vivid, Timeless and Balance. When each mode is selected, the backgrounds on the OLED screen feature a unique design and the driver can personalise their own via the ‘Mode App’ inside the vehicle’s infotainment screen.

Additionally, the Mini personal assistant, dubbed ‘Hey Mini’, is included as standard and it allows the driver to then use their voice to control functions, such as the navigation, entertainment and telephone.

The new five-door Mini Cooper is available to order now with first deliveries expected in August of this year.