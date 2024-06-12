BMW updates 2 Series with fresh look while M2 gains power boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW updates 2 Series with fresh look while M2 gains power boost

By Press Association
The new 2 Series has gained a series of tweaks
The new 2 Series has gained a series of tweaks

Hot on the heels of the updated 1 Series, BMW’s latest 2 Series has been showcased with a sharper exterior design and more features than before.

As with the 1 Series, diesel engines have been eliminated from the range of available powertrains for the 2 Series, with only 220i, 230i and range-topping M240i xDrive petrol options remaining. Both the 220i and 230i are four-cylinder units while the M240i upgrades this to a six-cylinder setup. All models get an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard, too.

BMW 2 Series
The interior retains the widescreen setup

Priced from £36,865 – excluding on-the-road costs – the new 2 Series is available to order now and receives a new pearlescent chrome finish to the radiator grille sound, while the side skirts and lower part of the rear apron are now finished in the same colour as the body, rather than gloss black as before. Two solid colours and seven metallic paint shades have been added alongside a pair of BMW Individual shades – Frozen Grey Metallic and Frozen Portimao Blue.

The tip-top M240i model has its own range of M-specific features, too, including high-gloss black inserts for the side air intakes and a black spoiler lip for the front apron.

BMW M2
The new M2 has gained a slight power upgrade

All versions get 18-inch alloys as standard, while the M240i gains larger 19-inch light-alloy versions instead. Inside, the four-seater 2 Series retains the 12.3-inch main information display and 14.9-inch control display as before, running BMW’s latest Operating System 8.5.

BMW has also revised its go-faster M2 model. It gains a power hike of just under 20bhp, bringing the 3.0-litre straight-six’s total output to 473bhp. BMW says that it’s enough to get the M2 from 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds – or four seconds with the optional six-speed manual gearbox – before heading to 155mph flat-out, or 177mph when equipped with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Improvements have also been made to the accelerator mapping, ensuring that the new M2 feels more urgent to drive than its predecessor. Prices for the new M2 start from £63,360 excluding on-the-road costs.