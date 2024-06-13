Covers come off Alpine A290 at Le Mans 24 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Covers come off Alpine A290 at Le Mans 24 hours

By Press Association
Alpine has revealed its new A290 electric hot hatch
Alpine has finally revealed its eagerly anticipated A290 electric hot hatchback.

Externally, the design consists of four headlamps, flared wings and wheel arches, side skirts and a black rear diffuser which all give off the traditional sporty Alpine look.

On the inside there is a sports steering wheel, sports pedals and sports seats – while there is also a 10.1-inch central screen angled towards the driver fitted alongside physical buttons for the air-conditioning.

Alpine A290
The A290 gets a maximum charge rate of 100kW

Boot space stands at 326 litres which is more than an Abarth 500e at 185 litres, but figures the seats-down load area have yet to be revealed.

The A290 comes with a 52kWh battery pack that will give a claimed electric range of 236 miles on a single charge while 100kW DC fast charging enables a 15 to 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

A choice of two power outputs is available, with the lower-specced models producing 180bhp and the top two trim levels getting a 220bhp electric motor.

The A290 comes as standard with multi-link rear suspension to ensure great handling alongside stability when cornering at higher speeds.

There will be four trim levels from launch – GT, GTS, GT Premium and GT Performance.

Alpine A290
A number of specifications will be available for the A290

The standard GT comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and heated sports seats though standard equipment for the GTS model has not been revealed yet.

Move up to the GT Premium and it adds a black roof, tinted rear windows, Alpine blue brake callipers and a Devialet premium sound system. The top-of-the-line GT Performance comes with red brake callipers, black monograms, electric folding door mirrors and Alpine Telemetrics.

A limited-run model called the GTS Premiere Edition will feature a limited-edition plate on the centre console, extra equipment and a more eye-catching exterior livery. It’ll also be limited to just 1,955 examples.

Prices will start at £32,000 with orders being taken at the beginning of 2025. More details will be revealed at a later date.