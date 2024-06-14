Hispano Suiza reveals its third hypercar with the Carmen Sagrera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Hispano Suiza reveals its third hypercar with the Carmen Sagrera

By Press Association
The Carmen Sager will produce 1,085bhp and have an electric range of 298 miles. (Hispano Suiza Press)
The Spanish brand Hispano Suiza has unveiled its third hypercar – the Carmen Sagrera.

Marking the manufacturer’s 120th anniversary, it’ll come with an electric powertrain weighing 612kg that uses the brand’s second generation of batteries and will carry a 103kWh battery pack.

Improved technology means it’ll have a claimed electric range of 298 miles, with its four electric motors each producing around 271bhp. The combined 1,085bhp and 1,160Nm of torque mean it can reach 60mph from zero in 2.4 seconds.

The Sagrera’s suspension features adjustable shock absorbers and extension settings as well as coil springs that can be altered in hardness and height.

Additionally, carbon-ceramic brakes and single-block brake callipers ensure that the car gets the best braking performance alongside enhanced cooling to enable them to operate at temperatures of up to 1,000C degrees.

It also features a pointed front grille that pays homage to the Hispano Suiza XIII sports car of the early 20th century and it has redesigned bonnet vents that flow seamlessly towards the rear ones.

The rear has undergone some changes including a large spoiler, which improves airflow, and there is a rear diffuser that has integrated copper accents.

Francesec Arenas, Head of Design at Hispano Suiza said: “To uphold the brand’s sporty legacy, drawing inspiration from iconic designs such as the Alfonso XIII and from the original the Gentlemen Driver Concept. I dare say that with the Sagrera, we have refined the concept of sportiness, while maintaining our tradition of excellence and setting the stage for future designs, fulfilling the desires of our customers.”

Inside is a new centre console and infotainment system alongside alcantara with black and leather detailing.

The Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera will make its UK debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in mid-July, with further details including pricing to be announced.