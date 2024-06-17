Fiat reveals new Grande Panda with hybrid or electric power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fiat reveals new Grande Panda with hybrid or electric power

By Press Association
The new Grande Panda will be the first car based on Fiat’s new multi-energy platform. (Stellantis Media)
Fiat has revealed its new Grande Panda which will arrive in either hybrid or electric format and will be less than four metres long.

The Panda has been one of the most successful models in Fiat’s history, falling just behind the car it shared its chassis with — the 500.

The exterior styling is funky and fresh. (Stellantis Media)

On the outside, the new car features a lot of square and angular lines that give the body of the vehicle a distinctive look. At the front, there’s a gloss black front grille and a skid plate at the lower central part of the bumper while the headlamps are made up of opal-coloured cubes.

Hybrid and electric powertrains will be on offer. (Stellantis Media)

The side profile incorporates grey plastic wheel arch extensions and lower body mouldings, and an engraved ‘Panda’ emblem running down the doors of the vehicle paying homage to the original Panda 4×4.

At the rear, it features more grey cladding, rectangular rear lights with LEDs and three-dimensional badging as well. Details of the interior are yet to be revealed.

Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO and Stellantis Global CMO said: “This compact car is based on a global platform, giving the brand the opportunity to expand its global reach. With the Grande Panda, Fiat now begins its transition to global common platforms that cover all regions of the world, passing on the resulting benefits to its customers worldwide.”

Details of its powertrain and specifications are yet to be announced, with more being revealed nearer the car’s launch.