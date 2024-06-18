Volkswagen announces new Golf GTI and it will start at less than £39,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volkswagen announces new Golf GTI and it will start at less than £39,000

By Press Association
New Golf GTi to feature more power than before. (Volkswagen)
New Golf GTi to feature more power than before. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen will soon release updated versions of the Golf GTI, GTE and Style eHybrid models in the UK.

The new GTI will offer more power than its predecessor, with an extra 19bhp taking the total number to 261bhp. This has resulted in a new 0-62mph sprint time of just 5.9 seconds – down from the 6.2 seconds offered by its predecessor.

Inside features VW’s latest infotainment system. (Volkswagen)

In addition to an increase in performance credentials, there is a new matrix LED headlight system, an illuminated Volkswagen logo at the front, 18-inch alloy wheels and a redesigned LED taillight cluster.

This also sees the first introduction of VW’s all-new infotainment system, which comes complete with a 12.9-inch touchscreen and the latest Volkswagen IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT integration for hands-free, AI-powered requests on demand.

A new plug-in-hybrid model is also available with two power outputs on offer. The Style version will come with a 1.5-litre TSi Evo2 201bhp petrol engine, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, while a more powerful GTE performance model will come with 268bhp.

The new plug-in-hybrid variants now come with a 19.7kWh battery pack. (Volkswagen)

Hybrid performance and electric range have been improved thanks to a battery on board with 19.7kWh, which offers an electric driving range of 89 miles for the Style model and 82 miles for the GTE.

DC charging speeds of up to 40kW, as well as standard AC charging, ensure it is quick and easy to top up the batteries from a number of different outlets. Although official charging times have not been revealed yet.

The new Golf GTI is available to order from June 20, priced at £38,900, while the eHybrid Style and GTE models will be available from June 27 and will start at £36,760 and £39,750 respectively.