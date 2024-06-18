Audi unveils the all-new e-tron GT, with Performance model becoming the most powerful production road car Audi has ever built

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Audi unveils the all-new e-tron GT, with Performance model becoming the most powerful production road car Audi has ever built

By Press Association
Audi RS e-tron performance model becomes the most powerful production road car Audi has ever made
Audi has lifted the lid on its updated e-tron model, which sports new exterior styling, an increased battery capacity, a reduction in overall weight and introduces a range-topping Performance model with 912bhp.

The updates are in line with similar revisions to the Porsche Taycan, upon which the e-tron shares the majority of its underpinnings.

Upgrades to the battery capacity, improvements to the motor and a tweak to battery cell chemistry means greater performance range and faster charging speeds across the board.

Audi RS e-tron GT
Audi RS e-tron GT efeatures exterior updates

Thanks to the battery-based breakthroughs , the Audi e-tron sees its useable output rise from 84kWh to 97kWh, with maximum charging speeds rising from 270kW to a peak of 320kW from appropriate fast-charging outlets.

Audi states that the e-tron GT family’s high voltage battery can charge from 10 to 80 percent in only 18 minutes at a high-power charging (HPC) station. In just ten minutes, it can add up to 174 miles of range.

The entire model line-up has been tweaked to reflect the changes made, with the ‘entry-level’ dual-motor model now badged Audi S e-tron GT, which boasts 671bhp from the powerful all-electric set-up.

Audi RS e-tron performance
Audi RS e-tron performance interior

Moving up the range, the Audi RS e-tron GT sees power output rise to 845bhp, while the RS Performance model tops the range with 912bhp – this figure makes it the most powerful production road car ever made (including the R8 super car), with the 0-60mph sprint taking just 2.3 seconds.

Driving dynamics have been improved with the introduction of air suspension as standard across the range, while an optional active system tilts the body into corners and can counteract the forces felt when accelerating and braking.
It will take a keen eye to differentiate the S e-tron GT and RS models, with a matte, darkened carbon roof in combination with optional carbon camouflage elements setting the latter apart.

The new Audi e-tron GT model family
The new Audi e-tron GT model family

Audi also says the famous four rings now come in a premium-quality, two-dimensional design positioned between the radiator grille and the front apron.

Inside, the German marque has added a new flat top and flat bottomed steering wheel with touch sensitive buttons taking care of car functionality. In the two RS models, there are two large buttons that take care of driving modes and initiate customised driving settings.

Official UK pricing will be revealed closer to the on-sale date in August, but prices in Germany start at €126,000 (around  £106,500) for the S, rise to €147,500 (around £124,670) for the RS and top out at €160,500 (around £135,650) for the RS Performance model.