Lotus Emeya achieves record-breaking charging speeds

By Press Association
The new Emeya will arrive in the UK in the third quarter of this year. (Lotus)

Lotus has announced that its latest EV, the Emeya, has achieved one of the fastest charging times for an electric vehicle.

Using a DC fast charger, the car was able to brim its batteries from 10 to 80 per cent in just 14 minutes when tethered to a 400kW charging outlet. Tests found it could draw a peak of 402kW and average 331kW throughout the charging process.

The Emeya can go from 10 to 80 per cent charged in 14 minutes. (Lotus)

To enable these improved charging speeds, Lotus has used a cell-to-back battery structure, meaning that 20 per cent more cells can be stored without increasing the size of the vehicle.

Qingfeng Feng, CEO of Lotus Group said: “With our industry leading charging technology available today, Emeya pushes the boundaries for how an EV performs, providing drivers with the confidence to travel anywhere. We’re bringing an unrivalled driving experience in the ultimate grand tourer package, so drivers want to go electric.”

Lotus is also pushing further to make EV ownership more relaxing for customers by collaborating across the industry and developing its own app, charging card, and fast charger that is capable of delivering  450kW of peak power.

The Lotus Charging Card allows owners to keep track of their charging history. (Lotus)

The Lotus charging card will allow customers to gain access to the charging network and will be able to keep track of their charging history, manage costs and monitor vehicle battery status remotely, too.

The Emeya will soon be arriving in the UK and Europe in the third quarter of this year, and will be the first electric GT car to join the Lotus line-up.