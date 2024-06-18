BMW reveals the new X3 with improved plug-in-hybrid power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BMW reveals the new X3 with improved plug-in-hybrid power

By Press Association
The new X3 has improved efficiency and upgraded technology. (BMW)
The new X3 has improved efficiency and upgraded technology. (BMW)

BMW has revealed the next generation of one of its longest running SUVs – the X3.

The new X3 has been completely redesigned with a heavily revised exterior and interior, as well as being offered with an improved plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

Prices start at £46,800 for the standard 20 xDrive and rise to £64,990 for the M50 xDrive.

The new plug-in-hybrid model comes in at £56,340 for the 30e xDrive and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to electric motor and eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox. This generates a total power output of 294bhp and can now achieve between 50 and 56 miles on electric power alone.

Every model comes with four-wheel-drive. (BMW)

All models come as standard with four-wheel-drive and the petrol engine models all come with a 48V mild hybrid system across the range, too.

The 20 xDrive comes with a 2.0-litre engine that produces 210bhp and completes the 0-60mph sprint in 7.6 seconds. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel found in the 20d xDrive generates 199bhp and reaches 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds.

The range topping M50 xDrive comes with a 3.0-litre TwinPower turbo engine that develops 403bhp, produces 580Nm of torque and can complete a 0-60mph dash in just 4.4 seconds.

Standard equipment includes three-zone automatic climate control, acoustic glass, automatic tailgate, keyless entry and sports seats.

The exterior design now features BMW’s large front kidney grille, flared wheel arches, a flush-mounted rear window with a long roof spoiler. The front headlights and daytime running lights all receive a new L-shape design.

Inside features BMW’s latest iDrive system. (BMW)

Inside, the new X3 features BMW’s latest iDrive system, as well as an increase in boot space. There’s now 570 litres of stowage capacity with the seats up (460 litres for the PHEV), extending to 1,700 litres with the seats folded down (1,600 litres for the PHEV).

Furthermore, all models come with a flat bottom steering wheel, BMW’s curved display, new gear selector and interaction bar.

The interaction bar is a slim display incorporated into the dashboard that is used to control various vehicle functions and systems.

Order books are open now with the first cars being delivered to UK customers in the fourth quarter of this year.