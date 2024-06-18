BMW reveals the new X3 with improved plug-in-hybrid power

BMW has revealed the next generation of one of its longest running SUVs – the X3.

The new X3 has been completely redesigned with a heavily revised exterior and interior, as well as being offered with an improved plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

Prices start at £46,800 for the standard 20 xDrive and rise to £64,990 for the M50 xDrive.

The new plug-in-hybrid model comes in at £56,340 for the 30e xDrive and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to electric motor and eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox. This generates a total power output of 294bhp and can now achieve between 50 and 56 miles on electric power alone.

Every model comes with four-wheel-drive. (BMW)

All models come as standard with four-wheel-drive and the petrol engine models all come with a 48V mild hybrid system across the range, too.

The 20 xDrive comes with a 2.0-litre engine that produces 210bhp and completes the 0-60mph sprint in 7.6 seconds. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel found in the 20d xDrive generates 199bhp and reaches 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds.

The range topping M50 xDrive comes with a 3.0-litre TwinPower turbo engine that develops 403bhp, produces 580Nm of torque and can complete a 0-60mph dash in just 4.4 seconds.

Standard equipment includes three-zone automatic climate control, acoustic glass, automatic tailgate, keyless entry and sports seats.

The exterior design now features BMW’s large front kidney grille, flared wheel arches, a flush-mounted rear window with a long roof spoiler. The front headlights and daytime running lights all receive a new L-shape design.

Inside features BMW’s latest iDrive system. (BMW)

Inside, the new X3 features BMW’s latest iDrive system, as well as an increase in boot space. There’s now 570 litres of stowage capacity with the seats up (460 litres for the PHEV), extending to 1,700 litres with the seats folded down (1,600 litres for the PHEV).

Furthermore, all models come with a flat bottom steering wheel, BMW’s curved display, new gear selector and interaction bar.

The interaction bar is a slim display incorporated into the dashboard that is used to control various vehicle functions and systems.

Order books are open now with the first cars being delivered to UK customers in the fourth quarter of this year.