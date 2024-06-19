Maserati reveals two special editions of MC20 supercar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maserati reveals two special editions of MC20 supercar

By Press Association
The MC20 Icona and Leggenda editions celebrate 20 years since the MC12 was released. (Maserati)
Maserati has revealed two special editions of its latest supercar – the MC20 Icona and Leggenda.

The two cars celebrate two decades since Maserati returned to racing with the MC12, having been away for 37 years, and only 20 examples of each car will be built.

The MC20 Icona comes with the same colours as the old MC12. (Maserati)

The MC20 Icona features the same livery as the old MC12 Stradale, which itself was a tribute to the style of the Maserati Trofeo Light that ran in the 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race, while the Maserati Fuoriserie logo in Bianco Audace features down the side and an Italian flag logo can be found under the MC20 lettering on the door.

These special editions also come with a Sonus Faber sound system, an electronic limited-slip differential, carbon-fibre interior trim and floor mats in the front and boot area.

The Leggenda edition has the same colours as the MC12 Vitaphone racing car. (Maserati)

The exterior of the Leggenda features a Nero Essenza and Digital Mint Matte sports livery that harks back to the MC12 GT1 Vitaphone – the car that won the 24 Hours of Spa three times. The wheels are painted in Nero Lucido with Nero Opaco and Digital mint hubcaps, while the Trident logo can be seen in yellow on the front grille, doors and C-pillar. It also features black brake callipers.

Both cars can be specified with the Fuoriserie package, which includes lightweight racing seats plus blue with a silver background for the centre console on Icona models and black with silver for the Leggenda.

Because of their exclusivity, it’s uncertain if any of the MC20 special editions will come to the UK. Prices and the date when they go on sale are yet to be confirmed as well.