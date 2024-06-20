Citroen C3 Aircross to include electric model with claimed range of nearly 190 miles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Citroen C3 Aircross to include electric model with claimed range of nearly 190 miles

By Press Association
The new C3 Aircross will be available with either petrol, hybrid or electric powertrains. (Stellantis)
Citroen’s upcoming C3 Aircross will be capable of almost 190 miles on a single charge in its electric guise.

That’s according to the French manufacturer, which has revealed more details about the new compact SUV.

It said there would be a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains and that it would be available with either five or seven seats in two of the variants.

Two trim levels are on offer. (Stellantis)

The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder unit that produces 100bhp and comes with a six-speed manual gearbox.

A new hybrid version is coupled with a new 1.2-litre petrol engine that has a 28bhp electric motor and a 48V system producing a total of 136bhp.

Both petrol and hybrid versions will offer the choice of five or seven seats.

The new electric variant will come with five seats only and packs a 44kWh lithium-ion battery and 111bhp electric motor that Citroen claims to have a range of 186 miles on a single charge.

There will be a choice of five or seven seat options. (Stellantis)

Furthermore, DC rapid charging at 100kW chargers means the car can go from a 20 to 80 per cent charge in 26 minutes.

From launch, there will be two trim levels on offer as well. The entry-level Plus trim comes with automatic air conditioning, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera.

Step up to the top-of-the-range Max and it boasts 3D LED rear lights, a heated front windscreen, heated seats and steering wheel, plus a white or black bi-tone roof depending on what exterior colour is chosen.

Prices are yet to be confirmed but the new C3 Aircross will go on sale in the autumn, with customer deliveries expected at the end of this year.