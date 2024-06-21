Bugatti pulls the covers off new Tourbillon supercar with 1,824bhp

Bugatti has revealed its Chiron replacement that could be the world’s fastest production car – the Tourbillon hybrid.

The engine is a 8.3-litre V16 that was engineered with the help of Cosworth and is said to produce 1,013bhp. There are three electric motors on board that generate the equivalent of 811bhp, giving a total power output of 1,824bhp. Top speed and 0-60mph figures have not been revealed yet.

There is a 25kWh oil-cooled 800V battery – allowing for a claimed electric driving range of up to 37 miles. The battery is housed in the centre tunnel behind the passengers, also the car comes as standard with four-wheel drive. The front e-axle houses the front two electric motors, while the rear axle features an extra motor to help drive all four wheels.

Only 250 examples will be made. (Bugatti)

Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac said: “The development of the Bugatti Tourbillon was guided at every step by the 115 years of Bugatti history and the words of Ettore Bugatti himself.

“His mantras ‘if comparable, it is no longer Bugatti’ and ‘nothing is too beautiful’ were a guiding path for me personally, as well as for the design and engineering teams looking to create the next exciting era in the Bugatti hyper sports car story.”

The body is made from carbon composite, there is a new chassis with multi-link suspension at the front and rear and there are carbon ceramic brakes, too.

Externally, the new car doesn’t look as radical as the mechanical enhancements, but the design has been inspired by the 1936 Bugatti Type 57S Atlantic. The vertically positioned front windscreen wiper, third brake light and bonnet all resemble the old classic – while the c-shaped body design resembles more modern Bugattis from the Veyron and Chiron.

Inside, there are electrically adjustable pedals and lower fixed seats. (Bugatti)

Inside, the car has seats that are fixed to the floor to be as low and light as possible. The pedal box is electrically adjustable and there is more space for passengers for better comfort on longer journeys.

Customer deliveries of the Tourbillon are expected in 2026, with only 250 examples being made, and the car will come with an estimated price tag of around £3.2 million.