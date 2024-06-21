Bugatti pulls the covers off new Tourbillon supercar with 1,824bhp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bugatti pulls the covers off new Tourbillon supercar with 1,824bhp

By Press Association
The new Tourbillon will come with a 8.3-litre V16 engine. (Bugatti)
Bugatti has revealed its Chiron replacement that could be the world’s fastest production car – the Tourbillon hybrid.

The engine is a 8.3-litre V16 that was engineered with the help of Cosworth and is said to produce 1,013bhp. There are three electric motors on board that generate the equivalent of 811bhp, giving a total power output of 1,824bhp. Top speed and 0-60mph figures have not been revealed yet.

There is a 25kWh oil-cooled 800V battery – allowing for a claimed electric driving range of up to 37 miles. The battery is housed in the centre tunnel behind the passengers, also the car comes as standard with four-wheel drive. The front e-axle houses the front two electric motors, while the rear axle features an extra motor to help drive all four wheels.

Only 250 examples will be made. (Bugatti)

Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac said: “The development of the Bugatti Tourbillon was guided at every step by the 115 years of Bugatti history and the words of Ettore Bugatti himself.

“His mantras ‘if comparable, it is no longer Bugatti’ and ‘nothing is too beautiful’ were a guiding path for me personally, as well as for the design and engineering teams looking to create the next exciting era in the Bugatti hyper sports car story.”

The body is made from carbon composite, there is a new chassis with multi-link suspension at the front and rear and there are carbon ceramic brakes, too.

Externally, the new car doesn’t look as radical as the mechanical enhancements, but the design has been inspired by the 1936 Bugatti Type 57S Atlantic. The vertically positioned front windscreen wiper, third brake light and bonnet all resemble the old classic – while the c-shaped body design resembles more modern Bugattis from the Veyron and Chiron.

Inside, there are electrically adjustable pedals and lower fixed seats. (Bugatti)

Inside, the car has seats that are fixed to the floor to be as low and light as possible. The pedal box is electrically adjustable and there is more space for passengers for better comfort on longer journeys.

Customer deliveries of the Tourbillon are expected in 2026, with only 250 examples being made, and the car will come with an estimated price tag of around £3.2 million.