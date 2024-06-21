New Audi RS 3 sets lap record at the Nürburgring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Audi RS 3 sets lap record at the Nürburgring

By Press Association
The new RS 3 will be available to order at the end of August this year. (Audi)
Audi has just set a new lap record around the Nürburgring in a pre-production version of its updated RS 3.

The latest iteration achieved a lap time of 7 minutes and 33.1 seconds, beating the previous record of 7 minutes and 44.8 seconds, set by Nestor Girolami driving a Honda Civic Type R.

The last Nurburgring lap record was held by the Honda Civic Type R. (Audi)

The hot hatchback will be available in five-door Sportback or four-door saloon variants.

Under the bonnet is a 2.5-litre TFSi five-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 394bhp that also gives out 500Nm of torque.

The new RS 3 comes with a 19-inch ceramic brake system and RS sports suspension with adaptive damper control. To maximise the grip, the car was also fitted with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tyres.

Behind the wheel at the German circuit was Frank Stippler, who explained what was done to make the upgraded model drive and handle more sharply.

“The new RS 3, thanks to fine tuning including brake torque vectoring, is more willing to turn in at the corner entry, allowing the car to be positioned better and earlier for the corner exit at the latest by the apex,” he said.

“The result is a smaller steering angle from apex to corner exit, leading to less friction and earlier acceleration. This way, you carry more momentum and speed on to each following straight.”

The upgraded version of the new RS 3 will be available to order from the end of August this year. Prices and specification are yet to be revealed – with more details to follow nearer the car’s launch.