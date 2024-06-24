‘We are still a performance brand – but we need to work out how electric cars can be sporty’ – Peugeot boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We are still a performance brand – but we need to work out how electric cars can be sporty’ – Peugeot boss

By Press Association
Peugeot is still committed to making sporty cars in an electric future. (Peugeot)
Peugeot is pondering how it can still be faithful to its performance car legacy in a world of pure-electric cars in the near future.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson explained that the French marque is debating how it can instil the sporty image it has traditionally been known for into its future electric cars.

Linda Jackson attending the 24 hours of Le Mans 2024. (Peugeot)

“We are absolutely a sporty brand and intend to remain so because it’s in our DNA,” she said.

“If we want to retain the DNA of Peugeot, we have to find a way to give driving pleasure. Everybody remembers the 205 GTi and why was it so popular? Because it was fun to drive and that’s what we need to hold onto.”

Jackson admitted the brand, which is part of the mammoth Stellantis empire, currently doesn’t have the answer to how electric cars in the future can uphold the firm’s sporting legacy.

(Peugeot)

“A Peugeot is all about the pleasure of driving – this is so, very, very important. But then there’s the question that we are reflecting on and that is how do you give this pleasure of driving to electric cars? To be honest with you I haven’t got the answer yet, but we are thinking about it.”

She added: “We’ve got PSE (Peugeot Sport Engineered) currently, but that’s about performance and driving pleasure – we need to find a way that combines driving pleasure with electric.

“Everybody says, ‘oh yeah, but driving electric cars is not like driving a Peugeot 205 GTi’. But, from memory, that car had 130bhp and did 0-62mph in around 6.5 seconds – the current e-208 [electric supermini] has 154bhp. So, we need to find out what performance is [in the electric era].”

(Peugeot)

Jackson was speaking to PA at this month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race where Peugeot fielded two of its 9X8 hypercars in the top tier, battling with the likes of Ferrari, Porsche, BMW, Lamborghini and Cadillac for class honours.

Peugeot’s sporting production models have traditionally been linked to its endeavours in motorsport, but it currently only has the 508 PSE saloon and estate models in its range that link to its racing activities.

The firm was expected to roll-out its high-performance PSE sub-brand to a wide range of models, but has so far been cautious to proceed with this plan.

Earlier this year, Peugeot confirmed it will work with its Peugeot Sport division on a range of performance models in the future, as the firm intends to only offer pure-electric cars in Europe from 2030 onwards.