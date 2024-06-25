Ford’s RS200 and MK1 Escort set to return under Boreham Motorworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ford’s RS200 and MK1 Escort set to return under Boreham Motorworks

By Press Association
Both cars will be completely road-legal
Both cars will be completely road-legal

A pair of Ford’s most iconic models are set to return to the roads under Boreham Motorworks – the RS200 and MK1 Escort.

Boreham Motorworks is the motorsport division of the DVRN Automotive Group, which has just signed a brand licence agreement with Ford to start building two motorsport legends again.

Boreham RS200 and Escort
The RS200 is one of Ford’s most iconic models

The Ford RS200 was designed and engineered to compete in the World Rallying Championship. It has a four-wheel-drive, a mid-engine layout and a lightweight composite body.

The RS200 will be the first to be built as we approach the model’s 40th anniversary. The build will be completely new and will be a road legal group-B-inspired road car.

The second car to be remastered will be the original Escort which became a household name in motorsport and rallying in the 1960s. Its lightweight design and clever suspension setup meant it handled neatly and was good both on the track and on the gravel roads.

Darren McDermott, executive chairman, DVRN Automotive Group said: “We aim to redefine automotive innovation and push the boundaries in terms of driver engagement and design. Our shared commitment to this incredible project will create an outstanding analogue driving experience and leave a lasting legacy for the true petrolhead.”

At least another five iconic models will be reproduced as part of the series, with the MK1 Escort arriving as the first to be shown to the public later this year – while an initial look at the RS200 has come through an early image, showing it had LED headlamps surrounded in the circular front spot lights.

Will Ford, general manager, Ford Performance Motorsports, said: “From the first time we met with Boreham Motorworks and the DVRN team, it was clear that they had an exciting vision for how to bring some of our most iconic historical nameplates to life in the modern era.”

Both the MK1 Escort and RS200 will be produced in very limited numbers, although prices and exact production figures are yet to be revealed.