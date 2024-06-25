New Continental GT Speed becomes most powerful road-going Bentley ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Continental GT Speed becomes most powerful road-going Bentley ever

By Press Association
The new Continental GT gets hybrid power for the first time
Bentley has introduced the latest generation of its Continental GT model with a bold new look and hybrid power.

The new Continental GT Speed ditches the famous W12 which has appeared in its engine range for years, replacing it with a 4.4-litre hybrid V8.

It blends 584bhp from the petrol engine with a 187bhp electric motor – giving a total power output of 771bhp and of 1000Nm. In terms of acceleration, 0-60mph is dealt with in 3.1 seconds and the GT Speed will keep going until 208mph. There is also a 25.7kWh battery pack located behind the rear axle improving weight distribution as allowing up to 50 miles on electric power alone.

Bentley Continental GT
The new Continental GT is the most powerful road-going Bentley ever made

Both the GT Speed and convertible GTC feature Bentley’s new Active Chassis which includes active all-wheel-drive, an electronic limited-slip differential, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring, a new generation ESC system and Bentley’s dynamic anti-roll system which should help the car to remain flat and composed through the bends.

The GTC’s roof can be operated at speeds of up to 30mph while performance remains very close to that of the hard-top with 0-60mph being achieved in 3.2 seconds alongside an electronically limited top speed of 177mph.

The exterior is new, with features such as new headlights with a horizontal LED strip, a redesigned rear bumper, brake lights, boot lid, exhaust tips and new 22-inch alloy wheel designs all being incorporated into the design.

Inside you’ll find Bentley’s rotating three-sided display featuring a 12.3-inch screen, three analogue dials and veneer which can all be selectable at the touch of a button.

Customers can also have the choice of three different audio systems including the standard 10 speakers 650 watts setup, a Bang and Olufsen 16 speaker unit or a 2,200 watts, 18-speaker Naim system.

Prices and order books are yet to be announced but we expect further details to be released later in the year.