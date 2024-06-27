Convictions for using a mobile phone while driving reach seven year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Convictions for using a mobile phone while driving reach seven year high

By Press Association
PICTURE POSED BY MODEL A woman texting on her phone whilst driving.
According to analysis of Criminal Justice System statistics, The AA has found that the number of those convicted for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving increased 90 per cent at the end of 2023, compared to the previous year.

The number of drivers in England and Wales that were caught illegally interacting with a mobile phone jumped from 6,990 drivers found guilty in 2022 to 13,332 drivers found guilty at court for the offence in 2023.

Big changes to the laws surrounding mobile phone use by drivers occurred in 2022, when the rules were tightened to make it illegal to touch a hand-held mobile phone while in charge of a vehicle, and even when stopped at traffic lights.

Before this point, the law stated that it was illegal to make calls and message, but the legal changes came about to close loopholes for those interacting with smartphone-based navigation, scrolling through social media feeds and even streaming video content.

The only legal exceptions now are for calling 999 or 112 in an emergency, making a contactless payment in a vehicle that is not moving or using the device to park your vehicle remotely. Using a Bluetooth headset or voice commands is still legal.

The AA believes that the tightening of the law, coupled with police forces across the country using roadside cameras, converted HGV’s and specifically targeted periods of enforcement have contributed to the rise in convictions.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for The AA, said: “Despite a high-profile change in the law, it seems many drivers are still falling foul when it comes to using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

“While our phones have become smart, it is dumb to play with it when driving. The AA led the campaign for tougher enforcement and strong rules to stamp out this offence, but it seems too many fear missing out on their notifications. The best thing to do is convert the glove box into a phone box and keep the mobile out of reach.”

Elsewhere, the statistics showed that court cases for speeding offences fell by eight per cent in 2023, compared to 2022, while those driving without vehicle tax rose to an all-time high of 99,694 convictions, a year-on-year increase of 94 per cent.

“It is also concerning that driving without tax almost doubled in a year. While too early to tell if this rise is related to the cost of living, the high conviction rates should serve as a deterrent not to dodge paying for a virtual tax disc,” The AA’s Jack Cousens added.