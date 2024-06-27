Details announced for high-performance VW ID Buzz GTX and long-wheelbase version

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Details announced for high-performance VW ID Buzz GTX and long-wheelbase version

By Press Association
Volkswagen reveals UK specification for ID Buzz GTX and LWB models (Credit: Volkswagen)
Volkswagen reveals UK specification for ID Buzz GTX and LWB models (Credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has announced further details and specification for its upcoming ID Buzz models, which include the introduction of a potent GTX variant, as well as a long wheelbase (LWB), seven-seat option with a larger battery pack.

Deliveries for both are slated to begin in the latter part of this year, but VW has confirmed that prices for its eagerly awaited LWB model will start at £59,545 on the road for the entry-level Life trim option, with prices increasing to £64,345 for the range-topping Style model.

Measuring almost five metres in length and offering five, six or seven-seat configurations, the newest ID Buzz LWB also features the largest battery pack in Buzz to date. Boasting 86kWh, the new pack is capable of achieving 291-miles of range – an increase on the 257-miles offered by the current generation model.

Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX and LWB
Volkswagen reveals UK specification for ID Buzz GTX and LWB models (Credit: Volkswagen)

In addition to pricing and new battery technology, VW has also announced detailed UK specification of its upcoming LWB model, with Life trim featuring 19-inch alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch colour touchscreen, heated front seats and twin sliding doors.

Stepping up to Style sees those sliding doors electronically operated, while the alloy wheels increase to 20-inches in size, LED matrix headlights are added and a head-up display greets the driver.

Those wanting an altogether sportier driving experience will soon be able to place an order for the GTX model, which sees two powerful electric motors provide all-wheel-drive for a 0-60mph sprint time of just under six seconds.

VW ID Buzz LWB
VW’s ID Buzz LWB offers seating for up to seven (Credit: Volkswagen)

Externally, VW has tweaked the front bumper and grille, as well as added side air vents and GTX badging to mark the altogether sportier model out from the rest of the range.

A new 79kWh battery pack powers the 335bhp GTX, although Volkswagen is yet to reveal details on official electric range. Pricing is also due to be announced imminently.

In terms of kit, GTX customers receive bespoke 21-inch “Townsville” black alloy wheels, an electrically dimmable panoramic glass roof, ambient interior lighting, power seats and an exclusive Black Artvelour Eco micro-fleece seat upholstery with red stitching detail and GTX design details.