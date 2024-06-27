Electric hypercar-maker Rimac sets sights on robotaxi market with fully autonomous Verne concept

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Electric hypercar-maker Rimac sets sights on robotaxi market with fully autonomous Verne concept

By Press Association
Rimac Verne Robotaxi (Credit: Verne)
Rimac Verne Robotaxi (Credit: Verne)

Rimac, the manufacturer of the Nevera electric hypercar and major shareholder in the Bugatti Rimac joint partnership, is set to enter the autonomous ride-hailing market with its unique driverless Verne vehicle.

Based on a new and highly adaptable electric car platform, Verne, which was previously labelled ‘Project 3’, features just two seats, after Rimac’s research showed that nine out of ten taxi rides are made by either one or two people.

As a result, the Verne robotaxi maximises interior roominess and promises luxurious surroundings that can be tailored to the user’s needs and wants via the accompanying ride-hailing smartphone app.

Rimac Verne Robotaxi
Rimac Verne Robotaxi interior (Credit: Verne)

Inside, users are treated to a 43-inch display, which is controlled by a touchpad in the centre console and takes care of entertainment, as well as displaying information on the current journey and estimations of arrival times.

Company founder Mate Rimac, who recently unveiled the Bugatti Tourbillon, brought in the design expertise of Adriano Mudri, Rimac’s chief design officer, to create the unique exterior.

Designed specifically to house a number of sensors, radar and Lidar systems, the latter of which is provided by Mobileye, Verne’s exterior looks like little else on the road today.

Rimac Verne Mothership
The Rimac Verne “Mothership” where robo-taxis will be charged and serviced (Credit: Verne)

An aggressively slanted windscreen is said to help  improve aerodynamic efficiency and afford occupants a clear view of their surroundings.

Rimac says it plans to put the Verne robotaxi in operation in Zagreb, Croatia (where it will also be built) by the year 2026, with plans to roll it out to the UK and Germany a year later.

In a statement released by Rimac, it said that it had a further nine cities planned for the full autonomous taxi service, with plans to build a series of “motherships” where the vehicles can be inspected, serviced and charged every day before entering service.