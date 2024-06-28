Polestar adds new single motor variant to 3 SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Polestar adds new single motor variant to 3 SUV

By Press Association
The Polestar 3 kickstarts Polestar’s new flurry of models
Polestar has bolstered the number of powertrains available on its new 3 SUV with the introduction of a single motor version.

The new Long range Single Motor 3, which is priced from £69,900, comes accompanied by a claimed range of up to 403 miles. Up until now, the 3 has only been available in a dual-motor setup, though all versions get the same 111kWh battery.

Polestar 3
There’s a neat readout ahead of the driver

Polestar says that the 3’s 250kW peak charging capability allows a 10 to 80 per cent charge to be completed in 30 minutes. Underneath, the single motor version gets the same high level of mechanical features as the dual-motor variant, with highlights including a passive damper system with hydraulic rebound stops which aims to deliver a comfortable yet dynamic driving experience.

With 295bhp and 490Nm of torque, the Polestar 3 can reach 60mph in 7.6 seconds while a high-performance Brembo braking system – the same as the one on the dual-motor version.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar says “With the Long range Single motor Polestar 3 we offer consumers a new entry-point for our flagship electric SUV. The rear-wheel drive configuration fits with our performance focused driving dynamics that make the car stand out in the luxury SUV sector”.

There are also six exterior colours to choose from alongside five interior setups and four wheel options. Plus, there’s the option to upgrade the 3’s on-board assistance systems with an extra Pilot Pack with LiDAR technology.