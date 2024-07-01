Suzuki to discontinue number of models in push towards electrification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Suzuki to discontinue number of models in push towards electrification

By Press Association
The Swift Sport is being cut from the firm’s range
The Swift Sport is being cut from the firm’s range

Suzuki has announced that it will be discontinuing a number of its models as it works to electrify much of its range.

The brand has stated that its Swift Sport, Jimny light commercial vehicle, Ignis and Swace models will be discontinued from the range by early 2025 – ‘or sooner if dealer stock depletes’. From that point, only Hybrid versions of the Swift, Vitara, S-Cross and Across will remain available.

Suzuki Ignis Hybrid
The Ignis is also being removed from Suzuki’s range (Suzuki)

Dale Wyatt, Suzuki GB director, said: “The departure of these models will make room for EV and enable us to compete during a period where our sales ratio of hybrid versus EV products will drive our business. We’re exiting the ICE era with a focus on SUV’s and new Swift, then starting in the second half of 2025 we’ll begin a period of EV growth.”

The brand is set to introduce its first electric vehicle later next year which will be complemented by additional battery-powered models through to 2030. Suzuki states that removing these combustion-engined cars will allow the firm to ‘fully comply with all UK and EU legislation’ in the immediate term.

The zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate has introduced a set percentage of new zero-emission cars and vans that manufacturers will be required to build each year up to 2030. Eighty per cent of new cars and 70 per cent of new vans sold in the UK will be zero-emission by 2030, rising to 100 per cent by 2035.