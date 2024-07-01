First Ride: Triumph’s Bobber turns heads with its old-school charm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Ride: Triumph’s Bobber turns heads with its old-school charm

By Press Association
The Bobber’s relaxed ride is core to its appeal
What is it?

Triumph Bobber
The Bobber is one of Triumph’s most eye-catching models

Triumph’s line-up is quite varied these days. Naturally, its range of Scramblers is well-known, as are its globe-trotting Tiger models. But if you’re after a motorcycle with an even more throwback finish, then it’s this bike – the Bobber – which will no doubt rise above the rest.

Built in the image of classic cruiser motorcycles, the Bobber is a low-riding bike that majors on style and charisma but, in typical Triumph fashion, is backed up with some serious engine performance alongside a real focus on the details. We’ve been checking it out to see how it stacks up.

What’s new?

Triumph Bobber
The main exhaust is designed to mimic classic versions

Style comes very high up the Bobber’s list of priorities. It sits within Triumph’s ‘Modern Classics’ range alongside bikes like the Speed Twin and Thruxton RS but whereas they have a sportier focus, the Bobber is an unashamed cruiser. Its low-slung design mimics those bikes seen thundering along California’s open roads, rather than Cornwall’s lanes.

But geography aside, the Bobber is available in a number of specifications so that it can be personalised properly, with a new ‘Purple Stealth’ appearing as a particularly stand-out choice – you don’t tend to see that many deep purple motorcycles on sale.

What’s it powered by?

Triumph Bobber
The 1200cc engine is silky smooth

There’s a sense of quiet purpose in the Bobber’s mechanical setup. Powering the whole affair is a 1,200cc twin engine with a usable 77bhp and 106Nm of torque. It’s that latter figure which is the most important here as it lends the Bobber the kind of easy-going roll-on performance that you’d expect from an old-school cruiser. You can switch between ‘Road’ and ‘Rain’ riding modes, too, which adjust the throttle and traction control depending on the conditions ahead of you.

Triumph has designed the Bobber’s exhaust in a straight-through style, though it has cleverly managed to integrate the catalyst box so that it remains hidden and the impression of a traditional straight exhaust is maintained. Up front, you’ve got a 16-inch front wheel and 47mm forks, while at the back you’ll find a ‘floating’ aluminium seat with monoshock suspension. At 690mm, the seat height for the Bobber is impressively approachable – riders of most shapes and sizes should be able to get comfy here.

What’s it like to ride?

Step over the Bobber and you’re instantly transported to an old-school time of riding. Naturally, with its low-riding position the Bobber feels approachable from the off and though it does feel relatively heavy, it’s all very easy to move around because of the bike’s low height. Start it up and you’re met with a classic burble from the exhaust and though it’s far from antisocial, it’s still got enough character to keep most riders happy. Some might like it to be a little louder, mind you.