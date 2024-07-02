Cab driver proves robustness of LEVC electric taxi by clocking up over 280,000 miles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Cab driver proves robustness of LEVC electric taxi by clocking up over 280,000 miles

By Press Association
Gary Bowers and his 280,000-mile LEVC TX (Credit: LEVC)
Gary Bowers and his 280,000-mile LEVC TX (Credit: LEVC)

A 60-year-old taxi driver from Glasgow has clocked up some of the highest mileage of any TX taxi in the world, having recently hit the 280,000-mile milestone in his LEVC electric cab since purchasing it in 2018.

Having made some £85,000 in fuel savings over the course of ownership (compared to a traditional diesel taxi), the battery-assisted TX has travelled further than the 232,000-mile distance from the Earth to the Moon.

The impressive odometer reading also eclipses the 268,553 miles that NASA’s Orion spacecraft reached at its furthest point from Earth.

According to the hard-working driver, his TX is kept running virtually 24/7, with a partner using the taxi at night to ensure it delivers the greatest value for money.

One break in the early morning and another in the evening gives the drivers time to charge, ensuring they can maximise electric range and fuel savings.

“I normally work from about 8am to 6pm and the night shift works from 9:15 pm to 4 or 5am,” Gary explains. “This gives us the chance to charge twice during the day and gives both of us the benefit of earning from the battery and getting cheaper miles.”

Gary Bowers and his e LEVC TX
Gary Bowers (60) from Glasgow has clocked up 280,000 miles in his LEVC TX (Credit: LEVC)

“I love the manoeuvrability, the visibility, and the ease of driving. Overall, it’s just a great experience for passengers and a great working environment for the driver,” he added.

The London Electric Vehicle (LEVC) TX is powered by a hybrid system that sees a 1.5-litre petrol engine kick in to charge the onboard 33kWh battery pack when there is insufficient charge to run in pure EV mode.

In pure EV mode, it can run for around 78-miles, while the total range-extended capacity is 333 miles. For many cab drivers overing short, inner-city hops, it is possible to run on pure EV mode most of the time, especially if the vehicle is plugged in and charged regularly.

Inside, there is flexible space for up to six passengers, while all vehicles include an integrated wheelchair ramp enabling the TX to accommodate a forward-facing wheelchair – the only taxi of its kind to do so.

Alex Nan, CEO, LEVC commented: “Since its launch, the TX has delivered an unrivalled sustainable mobility solution, with more than 788 million miles travelled in TX taxis globally since launch, and more than 240,000 tonnes of CO2 saved from being emitted into the atmosphere.”