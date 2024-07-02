Distracted driving convictions set to skyrocket thanks to new speed camera tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Distracted driving convictions set to skyrocket thanks to new speed camera tech

By Press Association
A Vector SR Speed Camera (Credit: Jenoptik)
A recent study of government statistics by road safety technology company Road Angel predicts that convictions for distracted driving are set to skyrocket as innovative speed cameras are rolled out across England and Wales.

According to the firm, the recently introduced Jenoptik Vector-SR safety camera uses infrared video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to determine whether a driver is speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt or using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

After analysing a recent government study, Road Angel believes as many as 400,000 Brits could be caught and punished as authorities adopt the new tech.

In stark contrast to the ageing speed camera technology often found at the side of the road, the Vector-SR doesn’t require road markings to prove a vehicle’s speed, while infrared tech also negates the need for a flash.

AECOM camera captures distracted drivers
AECOM camera captures distracted drivers (Credit: National Highways)

Early trials in Devon last year saw four of the new cameras snare 3,280 drivers for speeding in just two weeks, while similar systems in Manchester have been highly effective in catching speeding motorists across multiple lanes in both directions.

As newer, high-tech alternatives replace the approximate 7,000 speed cameras across Britain, director of Road Angel, Gary Digva, warns that more motorists will be convicted for distracted driving.

“Despite the number of drivers being observed using handheld devices falling, a recent government study shows that as many as 400,000 Brits could still be breaking the law and putting lives at risk.

“The latest figures from the Ministry of Justice show that convictions of drivers using a handheld device nearly doubled compared to the previous year as new cameras were introduced.

“As the Vector-SR and other high-tech cameras capable of seeing inside vehicles replace legacy systems across Britain the number of prosecutions is set to skyrocket,” he said.

Average Speed Camera stock
General view of three SPECS Average Speed cameras in position on the M3 motorway in Hampshire

In addition to the Vector-SR cameras, National Highways also announced earlier this year that it is partnering with an increasing number of police forces to test the latest AI-based camera technology, which is capable of automatically detecting motorists who are not wearing a seatbelt or using mobile phones while driving.

The mobile camera gantries made in partnership with tech and engineering firm AECOM can be mounted to a vehicle or trailer and effectively deployed anywhere.

National Highways says there are plans for the technology to be fixed to gantries for the first time giving an unobscured view of all lanes.

If caught, drivers holding a handheld device behind the wheel could face 6 penalty points and a £200 fine, increasing to £1,000 and a driving ban if taken to court.