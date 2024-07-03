Land Rover Defender Octa goes on sale with a £145,000 price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Land Rover Defender Octa goes on sale with a £145,000 price tag

By Press Association
The new Octa is the most powerful Defender to go on sale. (Land Rover)
The new Octa is the most powerful Defender to go on sale. (Land Rover)

Land Rover has revealed prices and further details on its new Defender Octa.

The Octa is the most powerful Defender ever to go on sale and has reworked chassis components to enhance its on and off-road capabilities.

Under the bonnet will feature a 4.4-litre twin turbo V8 engine with mild-hybrid technology. It will produce 626bhp and up to 750Nm of torque – allowing it to go from 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 155mph.

There are quad-exit exhausts and a 68mm wider stance than on the standard model. (Land Rover)

On the outside, the ride height has been raised by 28mm, the wheel arches have been extended and the stance is wider than on a standard Defender by 68mm. The bumpers have been redesigned and there is underbody protection to help with rugged off-road capabilities.

There are new grille designs allowing for better airflow under the bonnet and there is a new rear bumper with a quad-exit exhaust system.

Inside, features sports seats. (Land Rover)

Inside, features performance seats with a choice of cloth or PU leather, which is 30 per cent lighter than the standard material and there is something Land Rover call ‘body and seat soul audio technology’ which has been collaborated with music industry experts Subpac and Coventry university enabling the driver and passengers to feel as well as hear the music.

The Octa Edition one will be limited and will come with Faroe green paintwork, carbon fibre detailing and Defender bonnet script, front wing surrounds, bonnet vent surrounds and on the front seat backs and centre console.

The Edition One will be available for the first year of production. (Land Rover)

Mark Cameron, Managing director of the Defender said: “With the new Defender Octa we have been able to unlock the full potential of Defender. It is the very definition of breadth of capability, and a testament to what we can achieve utilising the very best technologies and talents within our engineering division. With its powerful V8 engine, ground-breaking 6D dynamic suspension technology, exquisite finishes and unique detailing, it is rare, incredibly tough and inherently desirable.”

Order books open soon, with a starting price of £145,300. The Edition one will be available for the first year of production and will cost £160,800. The Octa will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed – which takes place on July 11 to 14.