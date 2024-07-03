Land Rover Defender Octa goes on sale with a £145,000 price tag

Land Rover has revealed prices and further details on its new Defender Octa.

The Octa is the most powerful Defender ever to go on sale and has reworked chassis components to enhance its on and off-road capabilities.

Under the bonnet will feature a 4.4-litre twin turbo V8 engine with mild-hybrid technology. It will produce 626bhp and up to 750Nm of torque – allowing it to go from 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 155mph.

There are quad-exit exhausts and a 68mm wider stance than on the standard model. (Land Rover)

On the outside, the ride height has been raised by 28mm, the wheel arches have been extended and the stance is wider than on a standard Defender by 68mm. The bumpers have been redesigned and there is underbody protection to help with rugged off-road capabilities.

There are new grille designs allowing for better airflow under the bonnet and there is a new rear bumper with a quad-exit exhaust system.

Inside, features sports seats. (Land Rover)

Inside, features performance seats with a choice of cloth or PU leather, which is 30 per cent lighter than the standard material and there is something Land Rover call ‘body and seat soul audio technology’ which has been collaborated with music industry experts Subpac and Coventry university enabling the driver and passengers to feel as well as hear the music.

The Octa Edition one will be limited and will come with Faroe green paintwork, carbon fibre detailing and Defender bonnet script, front wing surrounds, bonnet vent surrounds and on the front seat backs and centre console.

The Edition One will be available for the first year of production. (Land Rover)

Mark Cameron, Managing director of the Defender said: “With the new Defender Octa we have been able to unlock the full potential of Defender. It is the very definition of breadth of capability, and a testament to what we can achieve utilising the very best technologies and talents within our engineering division. With its powerful V8 engine, ground-breaking 6D dynamic suspension technology, exquisite finishes and unique detailing, it is rare, incredibly tough and inherently desirable.”

Order books open soon, with a starting price of £145,300. The Edition one will be available for the first year of production and will cost £160,800. The Octa will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed – which takes place on July 11 to 14.