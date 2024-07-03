Consumers say car makers must do more to prevent keyless entry thefts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Consumers say car makers must do more to prevent keyless entry thefts

By Press Association
Keyless entry is making cars more vulnerable to thieves. (PA – Niall Carson)
Keyless entry is making cars more vulnerable to thieves. (PA – Niall Carson)

New research has shown that consumers believe car makers should do more to prevent keyless entry systems being vulnerable to criminals.

The research found that four in five of those surveyed (80 per cent) believe that car manufacturers need to do more to make their cars harder to steal, with only six per cent saying they did not believe car makers had more work to do to make their cars less vulnerable to theft.

The rise in theft isn’t putting most people off purchasing certain cars though, with only one in eight (13 per cent) saying that they have in the past avoided buying a particular model of car because they fear it is attractive to thieves.

Of those surveyed, 70 per cent believed having keyless entry would make a car more likely to be stolen and 46 per cent say that they will not purchase some brands of car for the same matter.

Vehicle manufacturers have been fitting this technology to most of its models for over a decade. Its purpose is to make life easier when entering and exiting the vehicle without reaching for your keys.

Car criminals are gaining access to these vehicles equipped with this feature by buying software devices off the internet which can scan keyfobs within a few metres which enables them to unlock and start the car without having the key at all.

The research, conducted on behalf of insurance company The Green Insurer, surveyed a total of 1,053 adults aged over 18 and 835 of those were car owners.

Paul Baxter, CEO of The Green Insurer said: “It’s clear from our research that the overwhelming majority of consumers believe car manufacturers have a pivotal role to play in reducing car crime. More worryingly, our findings indicate that if a particular model is deemed to be a high risk target for thieves, almost one in two purchasers will be put off from buying.

“By keeping one step ahead of the criminals and enhancing the security features of their vehicles, whether that is by advanced encryption methods or investing in better vehicle tracking and recovery systems, car manufacturers can make significant strides in reducing car crime, thereby giving their customers peace of mind as well as protecting their brand.”