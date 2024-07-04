Vauxhall owner Stellantis may stop sales of new petrol and diesel cars this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vauxhall owner Stellantis may stop sales of new petrol and diesel cars this year

By Press Association
Maria Grazia Davino said that Stellantis wouldn’t pay ZEV mandate fines
Vauxhall owner Stellantis may have to stop sales of petrol and diesel models later this year in order to meet the government’s strict zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

Speaking to Car Dealer Magazine, Stellantis’s UK group managing director, Maria Grazia Davino, said the carmaker would not pay punitive fines for failing to meet the mandate, which would therefore mean taking petrol and diesel models off sale.

Not only would British brand Vauxhall be affected, but the axe would fall on petrol and diesel models from other marques within the Stellantis empire, including Peugeot and Alfa Romeo.

The government’s ZEV mandate requires 22% of a manufacturer’s new vehicle sales this year to be EVs. Failure to meet this will mean a £15,000 penalty on every non-electric car and £18,000 per non-electric van.

Current legislation sees the threshold rising to 28% next year, 33% in 2026, 38% in 2027, 52% in 2028, 66% in 2029 and 80% in 2035.

In May, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said carmakers were not on course to meet the targets.

Maria Grazia Davino told Car Dealer Magazine that it was “trying not to” restrict sales of petrol and diesel models, and was “trying to protect” customer cars.

“But this will be an immediate consequence,” she added. “I dream of a situation where we have the fullest elasticity.

“Fines are not an option for me and that’s the reason [to reduce ICE volume]. We can’t be fined, it’s not ethical and it’s not the way we are set up. We will not pay fines.”

Along with Vauxhall, Peugeot and Alfa Romeo, Stellantis operates the Citroen, Fiat, Jeep, Abarth and DS Automobiles brands in the UK.

The Stellantis UK chief’s words echo earlier sentiments expressed by former Ford of Europe executive Martin Sander, who said the Blue Oval might have to restrict new petrol cars in the UK to boost sales of new EVs.