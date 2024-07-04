Drivers set to endure 80,000 breakdowns this summer – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers set to endure 80,000 breakdowns this summer – survey

By Press Association
The number of breakdowns through the country is rising. (PA Ian Nicholson)
This year is set to see around 80,000 vehicle breakdowns on motorways and A roads as drivers head out on their summer holidays.

Data from National Highways and Welsh Government analysed by breakdown assistance provider Green Flag found that last year June, July and August saw an average of 26,440 breakdowns per month on motorways and A roads. In comparison, the monthly average year-on-year was 24,236, while July and August were peak months in 2022 and 2021.

Drivers are being advised that Fridays are consistently the days that see the most breakdowns leading to heavier traffic, delays and tailbacks – with 52,731 breakdowns recorded on Fridays last year.

Across England and Wales, the M1 motorway saw the highest number of breakdowns with a total of 43,185 in 2023 – with the most common area for incidents being between junction 14 and 15 in Milton Keynes.

Katie Lomas, managing director of Green Flag said: “Summer often sees people taking to major motorways and A roads as they head off on summer holidays and weekend breaks, which is likely why we see so many breakdowns on these roads over the summer months. In many cases, a few simple checks that can be carried out at home before setting out, or at a garage when filling up, could prevent a disruptive start to your summer holiday journey.”

Green Flag suggests drivers should be checking and inflating their tyres to the correct pressures as well as checking them for any damage overall. Also, engine oil and coolant levels should be inspected and topped up where necessary.