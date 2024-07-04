New Mini John Cooper Works E to debut at Goodwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Mini John Cooper Works E to debut at Goodwood

By Press Association
The prototype version of Mini’s latest hot hatchback will debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed. (Mini)
The prototype version of Mini’s latest hot hatchback will debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed. (Mini)

Mini will bring a prototype version of its new John Cooper Works E to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It’s expected that the new model, which becomes the first electric Mini to wear the John Cooper Works badge, will be taking on the famous hill climb in camouflaged form.

The performance-oriented model will come with a tweaked electric powertrain to provide more power and deliver a more involving driving experience than the standard car.

In the future, the JCW line-up will feature both internal-combustion and electric models and spectators at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will be able to view the line-up on display at the First Glance paddock for the duration of the event.

The new John Cooper Works E will be officially revealed later this year. (Mini)

Studying the images of the prototype car, we can see that there is a large wraparound rear spoiler, gloss black side skirts and a large gloss black diffuser that runs the width of the lower bumper and protrudes into the side profile. There are larger alloy wheels and a deeper front bumper, too.

The Goodwood event will also allow Mini to show off a range of its latest models including the new Countryman, Aceman and Cooper three and five-door variants – while the Cooper Electric can be found on display in Electric Avenue.

The world premiere of the new Mini John Cooper Works E will be at the end of this year, while the Goodwood Festival of Speed where the prototype will make its debut takes place from July 11 to 14.