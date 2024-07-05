Pagani reveals one-off special with Huayra Epitome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pagani reveals one-off special with Huayra Epitome

By Press Association
The Huayra Epitome is a one-off special that features a manual gearbox. (Pagani)
Pagani has revealed a one-off special edition of its iconic Huayra hypercar – the Epitome.

Created by Pagani’s special project division, Grandi Complicazioni, what makes this model unique is that the Epitome is the first Huayra to feature a manual gearbox.

Powering the car is the firm’s AMG-derived V12 twin-turbocharged engine that produces 851bhp and 1,100Nm of torque. A 0-60mph time hasn’t been revealed, although it boasts a top speed of 217mph.

There is a redesigned rear end and bespoke design features at the front, too. (Pagani)

It has a new active suspension system with a ‘super soft’ button on the centre console, which adapts the shock absorbers depending on the type of road surface the car is driving on below 93mph (150kph). Above that speed, the shocks return to their normal setting.

A lightweight six-way titanium exhaust system ensures that the Huayra’s V12 engine sounds the best it can when accelerating, while the forged aluminium monolithic alloy wheels reduce the car’s weight even further.

There’s a new front bumper with an integrated splitter, which was designed at the customer’s request to increase downforce and balance the car in all driving conditions. Meanwhile, a bespoke light unit includes four lights in the bonnet and two daytime running lights in the front bumper.

The rear end has been redesigned with a new rear wing integrated into the quarter panels that not only improves the aesthetics but helps with aerodynamics, too.

(Pagani)

No price has been revealed as the Huayra Epitome has been bespoke-made for one customer. The car will be on display at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place from July 11 to July 14.