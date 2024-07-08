Weekend closure of M25 stretch will cause 10-mile diversion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Weekend closure of M25 stretch will cause 10-mile diversion

By Press Association
The third of five closures on the M25 this year, with a new gyratory bridge being installed between junctions 10 and 11 this weekend. (PA- Steve Parsons)
The M25 is to close again between two junctions in Surrey this coming weekend.

It’ll be the third of five weekend closures this year and will see a gyratory bridge installed south of the junction 10 roundabout, as work is carried out to improve safety and cut congestion there.

The first closure – to demolish the Clearmount bridleway bridge and install a large gantry – took place between the junctions in March.

The second one, which was in May in order for a bridge to be installed, affected seven miles of the UK’s busiest motorway between junctions nine and 10.

This weekend’s closure will centre on the northbound section towards the A3 to the Painshill junction, the A245 towards Woking and the A320 to junction 11. Drivers from the opposite direction will be affected from the A320 southbound towards Woking, the A245 towards the Byfleet and Painshill junction and southbound on the A3 towards the M25.

The stretch between the two motorway junctions will be shut from 9pm on Friday, July 12 until 6am on Monday, July 15, meaning drivers could face delays and disruption as they’re diverted 10 miles from Addlestone to Cobham and Cobham to Addlestone.

The weekend sees a host of events taking place, including the Goodwood Festival of Speed and people travelling to London for the televised Euros final, meaning even more cars than usual will be out.

That’ll be in addition to families heading to Thorpe Park, as well as people going to Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “With potential for an upturn in the weather forecast and many football fans hoping to visit friends to cheer on their national team, it’s likely to be incredibly busy in and around London, particularly the M25 junctions 10 to 11.”

Two more closures are planned this year as the work continues at junction 10. The project, costing £317 million, will be completed by summer 2025 and will see four new free-flow lanes installed, as well as improvements and modifications to surrounding roads and enhancements to the junction 10 roundabout.