Weekend closure of M25 stretch will cause 10-mile diversion

The M25 is to close again between two junctions in Surrey this coming weekend.

It’ll be the third of five weekend closures this year and will see a gyratory bridge installed south of the junction 10 roundabout, as work is carried out to improve safety and cut congestion there.

The first closure – to demolish the Clearmount bridleway bridge and install a large gantry – took place between the junctions in March.

The second one, which was in May in order for a bridge to be installed, affected seven miles of the UK’s busiest motorway between junctions nine and 10.

This weekend’s closure will centre on the northbound section towards the A3 to the Painshill junction, the A245 towards Woking and the A320 to junction 11. Drivers from the opposite direction will be affected from the A320 southbound towards Woking, the A245 towards the Byfleet and Painshill junction and southbound on the A3 towards the M25.

The stretch between the two motorway junctions will be shut from 9pm on Friday, July 12 until 6am on Monday, July 15, meaning drivers could face delays and disruption as they’re diverted 10 miles from Addlestone to Cobham and Cobham to Addlestone.

The weekend sees a host of events taking place, including the Goodwood Festival of Speed and people travelling to London for the televised Euros final, meaning even more cars than usual will be out.

That’ll be in addition to families heading to Thorpe Park, as well as people going to Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “With potential for an upturn in the weather forecast and many football fans hoping to visit friends to cheer on their national team, it’s likely to be incredibly busy in and around London, particularly the M25 junctions 10 to 11.”

Two more closures are planned this year as the work continues at junction 10. The project, costing £317 million, will be completed by summer 2025 and will see four new free-flow lanes installed, as well as improvements and modifications to surrounding roads and enhancements to the junction 10 roundabout.